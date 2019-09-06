BLOOMFIELD — Centerville fans have almost learned to expect it. A hard-fought game against Davis County and another victory against the Mustangs for a fifth straight year as Centerville retained the pennants with a 38-21 victory over Davis County on Friday night.
Last week it was the Big Reds making the first punch, but this week Davis County would strike first on their first passing play of the night. Caden Hill, who would later exit with an injury, would find Carson Zeitler deep down the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown to open a 7-0 lead.
Centerville would answer back by scoring 20 straight points behind a good power running game from McCain Oden and Quinton Koestner. Oden would score all three touchdowns on the ground on runs of one, 14 and three yards to put Centerville ahead.
It looked like the Big Reds had all the momentum before a late interception from Koestner would set up a late score from Davis County. Carson Maeder, who took over at quarterback in the second quarter, would rollout left and find his big 6-foot-6 tight end Riley Heller, who would dive into the end zone to cut the Centerville lead to 20-14 at the half.
The Big Reds came out of the half locked in on defense with Davis County’s three drives in the third quarter resulting in a fumble, punt and interception. Centerville would take advantage of both Mustang turnovers in the quarter.
The fumble was a bad snap recovered by Broedy Kroeger just outside the Davis County red zone. A couple plays later saw Oden trot in for his fourth rushing touchdown of the game again from one yard out to make it a 28-14 Centerville lead.
Otis Williams would pick off Maeder after sitting in a zone, eventually setting up a 24-yard Trent McCann field goal to extend the lead to 31-14 after three quarters.
Quinton Koestner’s nine-yard touchdown run would ice the cake for Centerville before a late Davis County touchdown just before expiration made the final 38-21.
Centerville retains the pennants for a fifth straight year and defeat both of their rivals for a fourth straight season.
Centerville (2-0) play their home opener next Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Knoxville (2-0).