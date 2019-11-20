After its long-anticipated wait, Centerville swimming is finally here as the Centerville boys swimming team prepares to take to the pool for the first time this winter.
“Our major weakness is being new to the high school varsity swim scene, I am learning as much as the boys are about how high school swimming differs from YMCA swimming,” Centerville head coach Amber White said. “But with that comes our main strength and that is sheer excitement and gratitude to our school district for giving the boys this opportunity to swim as a Big Red. That excitement carries over to practice.
“These boys are dedicated to this sport and are working hard to bring success this first year, introduce it to other athletes who may want to try swimming in the years to come and the community.”
White takes over after being the YMCA swim team coach for the past four years. Most recently, she helped coach her first state and regional champion last year.
With there only being one class for swimming, Centerville can have teaming agreements with surrounding schools that have kids that want to go out for the team without having to move up a class. The Big Reds have taken advantage of that with agreements with Moulton and Moravia.
Centerville has nine boys out for the team this year. Those nine are seniors Lee Genobana, Noah Craver and Kaleb Carroll with junior Reece Sells and sophomores Gavin Knight, Jobie Smith, Justin Walker, and Ryan Lucas, and freshman Tanner Belloma.
With it being the inaugural season for the Big Reds, they were limited to the events they were able to join because of their late addition as a program.
“We kick off our season in Ottumwa on Dec. 5, thankfully Ottumwa let us add in to many of their dual meets even though we were late to the game of selecting meets since the sport wasn’t added until late May,” White said. “We have a couple big tournaments, one in Grinnell and the other in Indianola. I think anytime you go in as the new group to these established tournaments it makes competing well a bit more of a challenge and a test of nerves, the duals at Ottumwa will be less intimidating.”
The Big Reds are ready to take to the pool representing their school for the first time in the sport. The boys get to set the tone this year with the girls program set to join next fall.
“I have a balanced team of seasoned swim leaders and athletes new to swimming, our season looks to be a lot of fun,” White said. “Swim times/results will reflect hard work and relaxed, quality swimming. Our team can definitely bring those things to meets.”