As the football season is close to crowning its state champions, the coaches have released their all-district teams which saw 11 Big Reds make the squads this season.
10 of the 11 boys made the first team. Those 10 are Brady Clark, Tyler Sedgwick, McCain Oden, Gage Carson, Quinton Koestner, Cade Moore, Brady Kroeger, Trent McCann, Kolby Micetich and Lucas Henderson.
Clark, a junior offensive lineman, anchored the right side of Centerville’s line. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Clark opened up a lot of holes for the Centerville running game.
Sedgwick, a senior offensive lineman, joined Clark on the right side of the line. With Sedgwick’s athleticism, Centerville was able to use him in a lot of pulling plays where he could get out and be the lead blocker in space.
Oden, a senior running back, went over the century mark for the first time in his career. He would finish second in the district with 1,008 rushing yards on 167 carries (six yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns (also second in the district). Oden also had seven catches out of the backfield for 78 yards.
Carson, a senior wide receiver, battled through injuries but made an impact when he was on the field. In six games, Carson caught 26 passes for 345 yards (13.3 yards per catch) with one touchdown.
Koestner, a senior quarterback, gave dual-threat problems to opposing teams. As a passer, he would complete 51.1% of his passes for 863 yards (third in the district) but would lead the district with nine interceptions to go along with three touchdowns. On the ground, he added 504 yards on 113 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns which was third best among quarterbacks in the district.
Moore, a senior defensive lineman, gave the Big Reds some size on the defensive line with his was third on the team in tackles with 29.5 with one sack. The UNI-commit also recovered one fumble for Centerville.
Kroeger, a junior defensive lineman, was great against the run for Centerville. He finished second on the team with 39 tackles while also recovering one fumble.
McCann, a senior safety and kicker, got the first team nod in two different positions. On defense, he collected a team-high four interceptions while tallying 20.5 tackles. As a kicker, the Iowa State bound McCann was 4-for-5 on his field goal attempts, including a school-record 52 yard kick. He also made 28-of-30 PATs and had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Micetich, a senior linebacker, had to battle through some injuries but was still solid for the Big Reds. He would finish with 21.5 tackles and one sack.
Henderson, a junior linebacker, was also solid for the Centerville linebacking core. He would total 23 tackles and two sacks from the outside linebacker position.
Gage Moorman was Centerville’s lone selection to the second team.
Moorman, a senior linebacker, rounds out the selection of Centerville linebackers. His 27 tackles were fifth most on the team while he also tallied two sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Kellen Johnson, Nic Jewett, Colton Cowan, Ethan Messamaker and Bradley Watts were all honorable mentions for the Big Reds.