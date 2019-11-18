Matt Kruzich’s Big Reds welcome the return of a majority of last year’s 7-12 team. Kruzich, who comes into this season with a career record of 424-264 including 237 wins at Centerville, likes a lot of the pieces he has returning.
“I feel like we are going into this season with a strong positive outlook. We have many players that have seen significant varsity playing time and are battle-tested,” Kruzich said.
Centerville returns a quartet of experienced seniors in Quinton Koestner, Matthew McDonald, Trent McCann and Jake Bauer.
Koestner was a second-team all-conference guard last year. He averaged 10.4 points per game on 46.7% shooting from the floor and 34.1% from three. Koestner was second on the team in assists at 1.5 per game. McDonald is Centerville’s lone post threat at 6-foot-2. He averaged 10 points on 47.7% shooting and was even able to stretch his shot out to the three-point line at times at a high percent, shooting 43.8% from deep. With his size and athleticism, he led the team in blocks at 1.2 per game while finishing second in rebounding at 3.9 per game. McCann and Bauer both saw time on the wing for the Big Reds, but were not asked to score much, averaging 1.5 and 2.1 points per game respectively.
Juniors Brady Kauzlarich and Merrick Mathews are also back for Centerville. Kauzlarich really came into his own and continued to improve as the season went on. He averaged 10.2 points per game on 40.1% shooting while also leading the team in rebounding as a guard, averaging 5.5 boards per game. Mathews is recovering from a football injury but put up solid numbers off the bench last year at 4.2 points per game on 49.2% shooting from the field and 36.8% from deep.
Kruzich also expects juniors Grant Carson, Mason Baughman and sophomore Isaac Byrd to see some time this season.
Centerville was one of the lower scoring teams in the conference last year at 52.7 points per game, but they were one of the most efficient when they took shots. They finished second in the conference with a team field goal percentage of 43.3% while shooting 33.5% from three.
The key will be getting themselves into those quality looks and it starts with their defense and passing. Centerville was at their best when they were running in transition it starts with getting those opportunities by creating turnovers and getting stops on defense. The other key is passing, they lose their top assist man in Jaxson Ocker at 2.8 assists per game. The next highest player at 1.5 assists per game, it will be interesting to see who steps in Ocker's place as a playmaker for others. Centerville also had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio, which is something they will hope to turn around.
Another thing to keep in eye on is rebounding. The Big Reds struggled there, finishing last in the conference at 21.7 per game. With a smaller team that likes to get out in run, Centerville has to find a happy balance between crashing the glass and leaking out in transition. That being said, they should be dangerous once they pull the ball off the boards.
“Other than McDonald, we are pretty much an all guard team, which can be both a strength and a weakness. We will have good team speed and should be able to outrun some teams but we could struggle a little against teams that have big players that can pound the ball inside,” Kruzich said.
The SCC looks to be tough again this year with Albia returning a lot of talent while Knoxville and EBF will be physical challenges as well. Centerville gets tough non-conference opponents this year including defending 3A champs Oskaloosa and Iowa State commit Xavier Foster early in the season. The Big Reds will also get all three Bluegrass Conference neighbors this year in Seymour, Moravia and Moulton-Udell.
Centerville brings back their top three scorers who all averaged 10 points a game a year ago. Look for the Big Reds to have a solid year offensively but it will be how they round out the rest of their games that will make the difference.
“Our main focus is to find a balance of using our individual talents and running organized sets on both ends of the floor,” Kruzich said. “We have about four or five players that could put up strong numbers but they also have to work together to make it all work. I feel confident that they will do that.”