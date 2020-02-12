Coaches vs Cancer is always a special night and thanks to some hot-shooting from the Big Reds it turned into a really special night as Centerville ran away with an 84-50 win over Putnam County.
Centerville donned their pink uniforms with Lakeview Gym packed with spectators from both teams. There were 50-50 raffles, chuck-a-duck, signed jerseys and $3 pledges for every made three on the night for former Centerville teacher and basketball supporter Barb Hawkins as well as Coaches vs Cancer.
Putnam County was without two starters and with Centerville getting the green light to shoot as many threes as they’d like, the Big Reds were able to take advantage early.
Everything was going Centerville’s way in the first quarter. They were jumping passing lanes and scoring what seemed like every offensive possession. Trent McCann was making no-look passes and the Big Reds made five first quarter threes including a deep bomb by Quinton Koestner to cap off a 39-9 opening quarter.
“We had no idea we were going to come out shooting like that,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said. “One thing we have really been working on in practice is our defensive intensity and rebounding. I thought we did an awesome job filling the lane on defense, playing hard and getting out in transition and attacking. I’ve never had a team come out and score 39 points in a quarter.”
Centerville kept up the scoring and was already able to cycle through the bench in the second quarter on their way to a 61-22 halftime lead.
With a running clock, it was truly a three-point contest in the second half as Centerville’s backups tried to join in on the fun. Putnam County sharpshooter Kelton Bain got in on the three-point shooting by splashing in four triples in a row for the Midgets in the third quarter.
Everybody in the gym was on edge every time a three went up and there were big cheers on every make.
Quinton Koestner made four three’s on his way to 20 points while Matthew McDonald also finished with 20 points while Trent McCann added 16 points for the Big Reds.
Between the girls and boys game, 21 threes were made on the night. With $348 being donated per made three, Centerville raised $7,656 ($66 per pledge) in pledges for Hawkins.
“It’s such a special night,” Kruzich said. “Everything we did tonight was dedicated to the Hawkins family. I coached four of those boys in that group and I loved coaching each and every one of them. That family has meant so much to this program so it nice to see our kids come out and play well as a team. Even the guys that came off the bench were making threes and it’s so good to see when we’re making them that they are going to a good cause. I’m proud of my whole team and I’m even more proud that everything that we are doing is dedicated to a great family.”
Centerville (12-9) awaits to hear their district matchup as they wrapped their regular season.