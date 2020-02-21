DES MOINES — They may not wrestle in the barn at Vets Auditorium anymore but there were sure some barn burners inside Wells Fargo Arena on Friday in the semifinals for Centerville. In the end, Centerville will send all three Big Reds to the Saturday night’s finals.
No. 1 Matthew Lewis (28-2) had a match that was circled on the bracket by many as he had a rematch with No. 3 Brock Beck (43-3) of Grinnell. Lewis edged Beck 7-5 at the district finals with a last second reversal to get the win. There would be a similar scramble situation late in the match that would go for Lewis again.
The first period went about as you could expect with these two matching up again for the second time in less than a week. There was mostly clinching with the first period ending scoreless.
“He tries to keep it close, keep me from scoring,” Lewis said. “I just had to stay in position, keep going forward, setting up my shots and take my opportunities.”
Lewis started the second period down but would only need 17 seconds to pick up an escape. The two would grind out the rest of the period as Lewis would head to the third with a 1-0 lead.
Just like in their district final match, there was a flurry of scoring at the very end. With Beck on the bottom, Lewis would turn him over for a quick two-point near fall before Beck would reverse Lewis as time expired. But the near fall would be the difference as Lewis scored a 3-2 decision and punched his ticket to the 2A 126 pound finals.
“That’s about how you expect that match to go,” Centerville head Jared Bevins said. “Both guys are strong, both guys like to control the match and we were just able to do it better than he was tonight.”
Lewis advances to the finals where he will see a familiar face in No. 2 Isaiah Weber (47-3) of Independence, who Lewis pinned in last year’s final.
What can you expect from Lewis as he tries for his third straight state championship and another notch on his already storied high school career?
“Just come out there and look for my match,” Lewis said. “Be the hammer.”
No. 3 Kayden Kauzlarich (40-2) has been working hard for four years for a shot in the finals. He needed just one win against a previously undefeated No. 4 Bryce Hatten (18-1) of Winterset to get to where he’s only dreamed of being. Being a senior, and having wrestled numerous matches at Wells Fargo Arena over his, you wouldn’t think he’d be nervous. That was not the case.
“A lot of nerves coming in with a lot on the line. But if people are saying it’s just another match, it’s not just another match,” laughed Kauzlarich. “I trusted my training, I trusted God’s plan for me and I definitely felt the Holy Spirit working with me that match.”
Much like the Lewis match, the first period was spent in the clinch as both wrestlers tried to feel each other out. Hattten would start the second period down and would quickly earn an escape to go ahead 1-0. Kauzlarich would then score a takedown right on the edge of the mat just before going out of bounds but Hatten would escape on the restart to make it 2-2 entering the third.
Kauzlarich wasted little time electing to go bottom to start the third. Hatten would hold him down pretty well before Kauzlarich would get the escape to hold a 3-2 lead with a little over a minute left. The ref would give Kauzlarich a warning for stalling with 45 seconds left as he know not only had to worry about holding off Hatten, but he also had to remain aggressive.
“He hit me with stalling so I was like I need to take half-shots or something because I’m not going to go into overtime with a stalling call. I was just ducking and dodging and I pulled it off,” Kauzlarich said.
He would do just that with one eye on the clock. When it hit zero, Kauzlarich ripped his headgear off and fired it to side and let out a scream that was four years in the waiting.
“Kayden deserves a win tomorrow night more than anybody else in this building,” Bevins said. “Just extremely excited that he could get there and he’s got a shot to do it.”
Kauzlarich has put together one of his best seasons this year as he took off fall sports to focus on his final year of wrestling. The extra work has looked to have paid off as he has a strong group backing him and is perhaps the most the most confident he has felt as a wrestler as he hasn’t given up a single offense point to his opponents in three state matches.
“Through the roof. I’m so confident now,” Kauzlarich said. “[coach] Whisler and Bevins, they’re texting me ‘dude you’re looking amazing right now.’ That type of support, all the people praying for me at home, my mom, my aunt Holly, it’s amazing and I’m seriously beyond blessed.”
Kauzlarich has had to stand on the sidelines the past couple of years, cheering on Lewis and Genobana in their championship matches. This year, the senior will finally be able to get that experience.
“This has been the goal since I got in high school,” said Kauzlarich. “I was usually the guy out looking in, watching them wrestle on Saturday night. It’s tough seeing you’re teammates because you went through all the practices with them, you did all the work with them and I just wanted to feel that same feeling that they got to feel.”
Kauzlarich will go on and face Union-LaPorte City’s Lake Lebahn (31-7) in Saturday night’s finals at 132 pounds. Now that he’s getting the chance, how has Kauzlarich imagined it will look like?
“I’ve been visualizing it every single night for four years now,” Kauzlarich said. “I’ve played the match over and over every night before bed. It’s just a great feeling now that it’s happening,”
No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (30-1) decided to join in on the fun as he made it a perfect 3-for-3 for Centerville advancing on matches decided by one point. Genobana would do battle with No. 3 Kruise Kiburz (43-3) of Winterset in the semifinals.
Genobana would have to face adversity early after giving up the first takedown to Kiburz, who then picked up and dropped Genobana for a couple of huge slams. That didn’t slow down the 138-pound junior as he would bounce back up and get the escape to close the gap to 2-1 after one.
Genobana elected to start the second period down and this time he would only need five seconds to escape and tie the match at two. With time winding down in the second, Genobana would use a quick spin move to get behind Kiburz and score a last second takedown to go ahead 4-2 entering the third.
“I just knew if I kept moving he wasn’t going to take me down. That’s what I did, I just kept moving and kept getting my shots,” Genobana said.
Kiburz would score an early escape to start the third as Genobana would hold on to a 4-3 lead. He would try to hold on or even make a nice move but the action would grind to a halt on several occasions because of Genobana’s bloody nose.
“I’m use to blood time,” laughed Genobana with a nose plug up his nostril with blood still trickling out and all over his fingers. “My nose is always bleeding, I can’t stop it.”
Much like his quarterfinal match, Genobana would come up with some huge stuffs on Kiburz shots near the end of the match to eventually hold on for the 4-3 decision and return to the state finals.
“Very impressed with Nathaniel’s last minute or so of that match,” Bevins said. “Not only being able to hold him off but getting in on his re-attacks and counters and forcing the other guy to play a bit of defense so another awesome finish for him to another great match.”
Genobana has taken his jump in weight classes in stride. In fact, he is actually enjoying it quite a bit.
“I ate breakfast and I got almost 140 [pounds] but weight loss is not an issue at 138. I like it up here with no weight cut, just focus on wrestling pretty much,” Genobana said.
Genobana has lost to tough opponents in the finals in each of the past two years and he will face another one in this year’s finals at 138 pounds. He will face No. 1 Jalen Schroop (55-0) of Williamsburg, who has pinned all three of his opponents at this year’s tournament.
Genobana is hoping his past adversities and hard work will help him get over the hump this year and bring him home an illusive title.
“This year I’ve been through more adversity than last year bumping up a weight class,” Genobana said. “I know I’ve worked harder than most of the people here. I have one goal in mind, to be a state champ.”
This is the first time since 2005 that Centerville has had three finalists. In 2005 TJ Sebolt and Pat McCaffrey won titles while Tony Lovstuen was a runner-up. Centerville also finished second in the team standings that year.
Entering Saturday, Centerville sits in a tie for second in the team standings with Union-LaPorte City with 58 points. Osage currently leads with 72 points.
For first year head coach Jared Bevins, he was just about excited as anybody after those matches. Hugs and high fives were all around as Bevins would go down the tunnel and into the hallway by himself to let out some fist pumps of excitement as he was able to help all three of his guys reach the finals.
“Just blessed at this point that I was able to take over for a program full steam ahead and to have these three guys lead the way has been outstanding,” Bevins said.
As tradition, coaches get to throw on the suits for Saturday night’s matches. What is usually a short moment will be a little longer and hopefully a little sweeter for Bevins and the Big Reds as they look to bring home some serious hardware.
“It’s going to be a long moment,” Bevins said. “We’re going to put it and get comfy out there. That’s what we were looking forward to so that’s what we’re going to do.”
The State Wrestling Finals will get underway on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.