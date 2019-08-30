ALBIA — For a fourth consecutive year, the Centerville and Albia helmets atop of the proclaimed Battle of Highway 5 travel trophy will return to the halls of Centerville High School as the Big Reds blew past the Blue Demons in their season opener, 51-12.
Centerville set the tone early with the first play from scrimmage, with Gage Carson picking off Albia’s Blake Chance and returning it 25 yards for a touchdown to the joy of his teammates and the Centerville coaches.
The Centerville coaching staff and offensive coordinator came into the game with a great game plan and executed it to near perfection. Of the Big Reds’ nine drives on the night, they would score on their first seven drives, including touchdowns on their first six drives.
McCain Oden dominated Albia one last time on the gridiron, finishing with three rushing touchdowns and another 100-plus yard game. Quinton Koestner had a nice night as well with the senior signal-caller rushing for a pair of touchdowns while also connecting with Trent McCann for Centerville’s lone passing touchdown.
Speaking of McCann, his highlight of the night came on special teams when the two-time all-stater lined up and knocked through a school-record 51-yard field goal, shattering the previous record of 42 yards.
The Big Reds' two non-scoring drives were late in the fourth quarter with backups in.
Defensively, Centerville gave up a couple of long touchdowns to Blake Chance and Albia in the first quarter but would then lock it down the rest of the night, forcing a total of three turnovers in the contest.
Centerville (1-0) will look to make it two for two on rivalry games as they travel to Bloomfield next week to take on Davis County (0-1) in the pennant game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Look for the full story on Sunday at dailyiowegian.com and in the Tuesday paper.