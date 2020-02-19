PLEASANT HILL — The Centerville Big Red bowlers made history on Tuesday as they won their district to clinch the program’s first state tournament birth.
The Centerville boys and girls both traveled to Pleasant Hill for districts as the girls would take fourth before the boys clinched first place.
The Big Reds had four boys finish in the top seven individually with Blayne Morlan (387) taking third, Walker White (377) taking fifth, Noah Craver (353) taking sixth and Cameron Voss (351) taking seventh. Rounding out the Centerville lineup was Robbie Boyter (10th, 322) Drennan Eddy (14th, 286).
“Four of my six varsity boys are seniors which makes this state birth so much sweeter with all the hard work and dedication they have gave me the last four years. It all came together and paid off and I could not be any prouder of these young men,” Centerville head coach Nick Howe said.
Teams competed in two individual rounds before going into five baker rounds (two bowlers on the same team alternate after six frames). Centerville was able to just edge Knoxville by 15 pins to take first place and clinch their trip to state.
Joining Centerville (1,790 game total at districts) at state will be Louisa-Muscatine (2,272), Charles City (2,184), Forest City (2,138), Shenandoah (2,172), Monticello (2,077), Durant (1,949) and Camanche (1,862).
“We’re going to compete to the best of our ability and try to bring home the title. I have confidence in my boys,” Howe said.
Centerville will compete for the Class 1A title on Monday at 9 a.m. at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. They will have their send off on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the local bowling alley.
Team totals
1. Centerville (1,790), 2. Knoxville (1,775), 3. Clarke (1,433), 4. Mount Ayr (1,369), 5. Southeast Warren/Liberty Center (1,135), 6. Lamoni (1,188)