A hot-shooting first quarter from Central Decatur’s Michel Evertsen set the tone early as the Cardinals defeated Centerville on Thursday night 64-48.
Evertsen caught fire in the first quarter, shooting from all three levels on his way to a 16-point quarter. The 6-foot-2 smooth shooting senior helped Central Decatur jump out to a 20-10 lead after eight minutes as the Big Reds had to play catchup the rest of the night.
Centerville responded well to start second quarter on a 4-0 burst to cut the deficit to six but Central Decatur would come back with an 11-4 run of their own to push their lead back to double digits where it would stay the remainder of the game.
The Big Reds trailed by 16 at the half but would keep themselves within reach by getting it back down to 12 by the end of the third. Centerville tried to ramp up their pressure but Central Decatur continued to find success around the rim to pull away in the fourth.
Evertsen would finish with 26 points on the night to lead all scorers.
For Centerville, they were led by Quinton Koestner’s 14 points while Matthew McDonald finished with 12 points.
Centerville (11-9) will have pink out night for their home finale on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. against Putnam County.