After new start dates were announced for the high school spring sports season, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) also announced new start dates for baseball and softball.
The first practices for both baseball and softball have been moved back two weeks to May 18 with the games of the season moving back one week, starting on June 1. Pitchers and catchers can meet starting on May 1.
Spring sports have been put on hold since March 16 when schools across Iowa were closed in response to the spread of COVID-19.
For now, spring sports are scheduled to start on May 1, causing a potential crossover between spring and summer sports. Schools are now trying to figure out how potential dual-sport agreements for students will work at this time.
The primary concern of all four United Activities organizations is the health and safety of students, schools and their communities during this pandemic. The current dates listed for all high school activities are subject to change provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state and local guidelines.