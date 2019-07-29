Who: No. 6 Centerville (24-6) vs No. 3 Central DeWitt (36-3)
What: Class 3A - State Quarterfinal
Where: Des Moines
When: Tuesday, July 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Matchup history
First meeting in QuikStats era (since 2009).
One key player for Centerville
Brady Kauzlarich is no stranger to these kinds of games. Centerville got a big performance out of the sophomore in the substate final and will look for a repeat performance at the state tournament. Kauzlarich will head to Des Moines sporting a perfect 6-0 record paired with a team-best 2.07 ERA and 55 strikeouts against 13 walks in 50 2/3 innings. He will face a deep Central DeWitt lineup where all nine regular starters have a batting average over .300. Leading the way is Garrett Finley, who comes in as one of the top hitters in the field. The senior catcher/pitcher is committed to play at Central next year, owning a .484 batting average with three home, 48 RBIs and 24 walks while only striking out four times. Kauzlarich is also no slouch at the plate himself, he leads Centerville with a .453 batting average and is a threat to round the bases every time he gets on. He is certainly one of the most dangerous base runners in the Class 3A tournament with 40 stolen bases on the season. Kauzlarich should have a huge imprint on both sides of the ball in this game.
Keys for Centerville
Simplify things, take advantage of opportunities you are given and be fundamentally sound. Central DeWitt is an all-around great team with several strengths led by their pitching, which team-ERA of 2.05 ranks fourth best in the 3A state field. Their top four pitchers combine for a 26-0 record with an ERA of 1.21. Centerville doesn’t mind that kind of challenge, they defeated a very good pitcher in their win against North Polk in the substate final and they defeated each of the top three pitching teams on their way to a state title last year. The Big Reds know what kind of approach they need to take and they have the experience and skill to get to Central DeWitt’s elite pitching staff. Both of these teams know how to win close games. The Sabers have won nine one-run games this season, including their last two postseason games. The Big Reds have won nine games decided by one or two runs and are maybe their most dangerous when they are down. Centerville is no stranger from erasing early deficits this season and can work their way back from any hole they may dig themselves into. These two should be fun to watch down the stretch. Since switching to four classes for baseball in 1981, there has only been one school to win back to back state titles in two different classes. Decorah won the 4A title in 1990 and returned to win the 3A title in 1991. If Centerville won the championship this week, they would be the first school to go up a class and win back to back titles. It all starts on Tuesday as the defending 2A-champions Centerville return to Principal Park, looking to put together another championship run.