EBF defeats Centerville 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21)
EDDYVILLE — Close, but once again on the wrong side of the results. Centerville would head up to EBF but would come back falling just short of their first win in Eddyville in a long time.
Since 2010, the Redettes are 1-13 against EBF with their lone win coming at home in 2016, and they needed five sets to even get that lone win.
Centerville took the first set and would hold late leads in the third and fourth set before giving it back to the Rockets and taking another loss at Eddyville.
Centerville (4-4) will hit the road on Saturday at 10 a.m. to play in the Williamsburg Tournament.
Melcher-Dallas defeats Moravia 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13)MELCHER-DALLAS — The Lady Mohawks hung in with the Saints forcing a fourth set before ultimately taking the loss.
Moravia’s hitting wasn’t where they would like as they finished with 19 killing errors against 16 kills.
Bailee Batterson led the team with seven kills, one dig, one block and three aces. Gracie Hoffman added three kills and four blocks while Mikayla Fritz had 23 digs.
Moravia (4-5) has their home opener on Thursday around 6:45 p.m. against Twin Cedars (2-2).
Twin Cedars defeats Seymour 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 12-25, 26-24)BUSSEY — Just a matter of a few points would cost Seymour in their loss to Twin Cedars.
Seymour dropped the second set by two points before roaring to a 25-12 third set victory. But the Warriorettes would drop another close set decided by two points to fall to the Sabers.
Twin Cedars limited their mistakes by going 86-for-88 (97.7%) on their serves while finishing with 18 kills and seven blocks.
Seymour (2-4) look to bounce back on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. when they host Moravia (4-5).