Centerville at Ed Winger Invitational
URBANDALE — Centerville competed in one of the toughest annual tournaments in the state on Saturday at the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale. No. 1 (2A) Matthew Lewis and No. 4 (2A) Kayden Kauzlarich both took second place for the Big Reds while Lucas Henderson placed sixth.
Lewis picked up a 9-1 major decision in the quarterfinals before getting a pin in the semifinals to send him to the 126-pound final. Lewis would clash with No. 10 (3A) Ayden Kingery of Southeast Polk. The two had a good battle that would see Kingery hand Lewis his second loss of the season by a 6-3 decision.
Kauzlarich picked up a pair of falls on his way to the 132-pound finals. He would also face a highly-ranked Southeast Polk wrestler in No. 4 (3A) Joel Jesuroga for the title. These two also had a good match but it would ultimately see Kauzlarich lose by a 5-2 decision.
Henderson nabbed a pair of wins on the day, defeating Ankeny Centennial’s Jacob Cuppy by a 7-0 decision and Bettendorf’s Damian Petersen by a 7-4 decision on his way to sixth place.
Jax Mosley, Gage Moorman, Leland Henderson, Ryan Messamaker, Matt Logsdon, Ethan Messamaker and Cruise Flanders also wrestled for the Big Reds but would not place.
Centerville goes to Kirksville for a triangular on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Team scores
1. Southeast Polk (223.5), 2. North Scott (165), 3. Waukee (155.5), 4. Bettendorf (148.5), 5. Johnston (135.5), 6. Ankeny Centennial (134.5), 7. West Des Moines (113), 8. Cedar Falls (97), 9. Dallas Center-Grimes (96.5), 10. Dowling Catholic (83.5), 11. Centerville (53), 12. PCM, Monroe (46.5), 13. Ames (41), T14. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (38), T14. Des Moines Lincoln (38), 16. Ballard (36), T17. Fort Madison (34), T17. Urbandale (34), 19. Glenwood (28)
Centerville results
120: Jax Mosley (13-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Ben Smith (Adel-DeSoto-Minburn) 19-12 won by fall over Jax Mosley (Centerville) 13-9 (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Round 1 – Jackson Bresson (Ankeny Centennial) 20-11 won by tech fall over Jax Mosley (Centerville) 13-9 (TF-1.5 3:35 (17-0))
126: Matthew Lewis (18-2) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 18-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 18-2 won by major decision over Cael Bredar (North Scott) 19-16 (MD 9-1)
Semifinal – Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 18-2 won by fall over Jackson Helmkamp (Ankeny Centennial) 21-9 (Fall 3:25)
1st Place Match – Ayden Kingery (Southeast Polk) 22-8 won by decision over Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 18-2 (Dec 6-3)
132: Kayden Kauzlarich (30-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 30-2 won by fall over Charles Pruett (Johnston) 5-15 (Fall 0:32)
Quarterfinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 30-2 won by decision over Josh Connor (North Scott) 25-12 (Dec 11-7)
Semifinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 30-2 won by fall over Carson Murray (Dowling Catholic) 23-4 (Fall 1:38)
1st Place Match – Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) 25-4 won by decision over Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 30-2 (Dec 5-2)
138: Gage Moorman (27-8) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 27-8 won by decision over Brady McMahon (Dowling Catholic) 11-9 (Dec 3-0)
Quarterfinal – Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) 25-6 won by decision over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 27-8 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 2 – Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf) 16-14 won by decision over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 27-8 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 3 – Leo Blawou (Des Moines Lincoln) 25-5 won by fall over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 27-8 (Fall 5:38)
145: Lelund Henderson (6-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Landon Schaul (Cedar Falls) 21-9 won by major decision over Lelund Henderson (Centerville) 6-8 (MD 15-4)
Cons. Round 1 – Lelund Henderson (Centerville) 6-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Spencer Daves (Urbandale) 14-12 won by fall over Lelund Henderson (Centerville) 6-8 (Fall 1:31)
152: Lucas Henderson (16-10) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 16-10 won by decision over Jacob Cuppy (Ankeny Centennial) 17-13 (Dec 7-0)
Quarterfinal – Camden Baarda (Southeast Polk) 16-9 won by decision over Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 16-10 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 2 – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 16-10 won by decision over Damian Petersen (Bettendorf) 12-8 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 3 – Colby Tool (PCM, Monroe) 7-1 won by decision over Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 16-10 (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match – Sam Zindel (Johnston) 17-9 won by major decision over Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 16-10 (MD 8-0)
160: Ryan Messamaker (4-16) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Prelim – Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 4-16 won by fall over Alex Elfvin (Urbandale) 1-8 (Fall 1:16)
Prelim – Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 4-16 won by no contest over Alex Elfvin (Urbandale) 1-8 (NC)
Champ. Round 1 – Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 14-3 won by fall over Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 4-16 (Fall 0:38)
Cons. Round 1 – Gabriel Christensen (Ballard) 23-15 won by fall over Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 4-16 (Fall 3:56)
170: Matt Logsdon (7-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Prelim – Tanner Spyksma (Waukee) 18-18 won by fall over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 7-16 (Fall 1:38)
Prelim – Tanner Spyksma (Waukee) 18-18 won by no contest over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 7-16 (NC)
182: Ethan Messamaker (2-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Blake Underwood (West Des Moines) 29-3 won by fall over Ethan Messamaker (Centerville) 2-8 (Fall 0:38)
Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Messamaker (Centerville) 2-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Greyson Else (Urbandale) 6-16 won by fall over Ethan Messamaker (Centerville) 2-8 (Fall 1:49)
220: Cruise Flanders (9-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines) 26-5 won by fall over Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 9-18 (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Round 1 – Donovan Nickelson (PCM, Monroe) 6-7 won by fall over Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 9-18 (Fall 1:33)
Moravia at Gary Haag Invitational
BROOKFIELD, MO — The Mohawks sent four boys south to compete in the Gary Haag Invitational in Missouri and would see positive results with all four placing.
Connor Golston took first at 145 pounds, Ethan Martin was runner-up at 152, Spencer Baty placed third at 170 and Wil Martin placed seventh at 120.
Golston picked up two falls on the day and an 11-1 major decision in the final round over Blair Oaks’ Camden Meeks to take first at 145, his first tournament title of his high school career.
Ethan Martin nabbed three straight wins by fall before losing 7-4 in the final to Fatima’s Luke Schroeder.
Baty only had two matches on the day, winning by injury before being pinned in his second match.
Wil Martin lost his first two matches on the day before bouncing back with a first round pin to grab seventh.
Moravia will host a quad on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Team scores
1. Centralia (69), 2. Gallatin (58), 3. Penney (41), 4. Fatima (37), 5. Trenton (35), 6. Brookfield (34), 7. Blair Oaks (31), 8. Holden (27), 9. Marceline (23), 10. Moravia (20), 11. Gallatin JV (13), 12. Plattsburg (11), 13. Holden JV (10), 14. Fatima JV (5), 15. Trenton JV (3), 16. Marceline JV (2), 17. Brookfield JV (0), 17. Plattsburg JV (0)
Moravia results
120: Wil Martin (20-8) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Gambal Staddie (Brookfield) 18-9 won by decision over Wil Martin (Moravia) 20-8 (Dec 11-4)
Cons. Round 1 – Logan Yoder (Holden) 14-11 won by fall over Wil Martin (Moravia) 20-8 (Fall 4:51)
7th Place Match – Wil Martin (Moravia) 20-8 won by fall over Caylub Tyler (Trenton) 5-15 (Fall 1:30)
145: Connor Golston (19-2) placed 1st and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 – Connor Golston (Moravia) 19-2 won by decision over Logan Bottcher (Gallatin) 9-10 (Dec 10-5)
Round 2 – Connor Golston (Moravia) 19-2 won by fall over Blake Wiles (Fatima) 11-6 (Fall 0:44)
Round 3 – Connor Golston (Moravia) 19-2 won by decision over Mason Barnett (Marceline) 9-1 (Dec 9-5)
Round 4 – Connor Golston (Moravia) 19-2 won by fall over Kaden Owen (Trenton) 18-15 (Fall 2:37)
Round 5 – Connor Golston (Moravia) 19-2 won by major decision over Camden Meeks (Blair Oaks) 11-4 (MD 11-1)
152B: Ethan Martin (20-11) placed 2nd and scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 – Ethan Martin (Moravia) 20-11 won by fall over Hayden Sheppard (Penney) 7-11 (Fall 3:54)
Round 2 – Ethan Martin (Moravia) 20-11 won by fall over Ethan Huwar (Brookfield JV) 1-10 (Fall 0:41)
Round 3 – Ethan Martin (Moravia) 20-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 4 – Ethan Martin (Moravia) 20-11 won by fall over Gunnar Drescher (Brookfield) 2-20 (Fall 0:33)
Round 5 – Luke Schroeder (Fatima) 18-7 won by decision over Ethan Martin (Moravia) 20-11 (Dec 7-4)
170B: Spencer Baty (9-16) placed 3rd and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 – Spencer Baty (Moravia) 9-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Spencer Baty (Moravia) 9-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 – Spencer Baty (Moravia) 9-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 4 – Spencer Baty (Moravia) 9-16 won by injury default over Riker Francis (Holden JV) 4-8 (Inj. 0:52)
Round 5 – Coner Simons (Brookfield) 4-8 won by fall over Spencer Baty (Moravia) 9-16 (Fall 5:01)
Moravia 31, Twin Cedars 27
The first round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament started on Saturday with the Lady Mohawks picking up the win on the road in a low-scoring battle.
“We got the win and any win is a good win but we really struggled to put the ball in the hoop. We’re not going to play our best every night and that is why defense is so important. I thought our girls played good defensively,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
It was an equally low-scoring game when these two met earlier this season and this game followed suit with both teams scoring in single digits in all four quarters. In the end, it was Moravia coming out on top.
“We really challenged them during a timeout in the third quarter and it was great to see the response the girls had,” Reischauer said. “They came out and picked up the intensity and focus which was the turning point in the game.”
Although their shots weren’t falling (shot 18.4% from the field), Moravia was able to get to the line making 16-of-30 from the charity stripe. Anaya Keith would lead the charge with 16 points, four rebounds and one steal.
Moravia (5-9) advances to the quarterfinals where they will travel to face Lamoni (13-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mormon Trail 53, Moulton-Udell 39
The Eagles fell in the opening round of Bluegrass Conference Tournament play on Saturday.
Mormon Trail held Moulton-Udell to 28.6% shooting from the floor and 4-of-17 from deep as the Eagles move to the consolation side of the bracket.
Hunter Hansen led the Eagles with 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks while Clayton Morlan added 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Moulton-Udell (2-13) will travel to Bussey to face Twin Cedars (1-14) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.