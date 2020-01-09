Girls Basketball
Seymour 48, Melcher-Dallas 39
SEYMOUR — The Warriorettes picked up their first win of the new year with a good conference victory over Melcher-Dallas. Seymour were able to get to the line for 22 attempts but were also very effective from the field, shooting 45.7%.
Natalee Watters led the way with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting with five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Thayda Houser had a solid all-around game, getting to the free throw line and converting to finish with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Seymour (7-3) will now prepare for a huge conference showdown on Friday at 6 p.m. when they travel to face Lamoni (9-1).
Moulton-Udell 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 9
ANKENY — After finishing the year on a 1-3 stretch, the Lady Eagles were able to come out and pick up a dominating road win. Moulton-Udell’s defense were able to hold ACA to just four baskets on 11.4% shooting.
Chelsey Boettcher picked up a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Malorie Probasco was on quadruple-double watch seven points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Moulton-Udell (6-3) stays on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. when they play Mormon Trail (0-9).
Orient-Macksburg 48, Moravia 33
ORIENT — A hot-scoring first quarter saw Orient-Macksburg outscore Moravia 21-6. That proved to be a difference for the remainder of the game as the Lady Mohawks were able to evenly battle in the final three quarters on a tough shooting night.
Isabel Hanes and Gracie Hoffman both scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and picked up one steal for Moravia.
Moravia (3-7) will try to bounce back on Friday at 6 p.m. when they return home to face Murray (4-6).
Boys Basketball
Seymour 66, Melcher-Dallas 37
SEYMOUR — Another day, another dominating win for the Warriors. Seymour was able to outscore Melcher-Dallas 40-17 in the second half to pull away for 29-point victory.
Prestyn Lawson enjoyed a big game for Seymour, racking up 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting with five rebounds and one steal. Brody Tuttle added 13 points, five rebounds and two steals with Noah Wells chipping in six points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Seymour (7-2) face a huge test on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they hit the road to face Lamoni (9-1).
Ankeny Christian Academy 99, Moulton-Udell 32
ANKENY — Moulton-Udell ran into one of the top teams in the conference as Ankeny Christian Academy nearly eclipsed the century mark with six boys scoring in double figures.
Colby Elrod led the charge with 22 points while Nic Worsham had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Moulton-Udell (2-7) returns to the hardwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to play Mormon Trail (3-5).
Moravia vs Orient-Macksburg score and stats were not available at time of print
Wrestling
Moravia competes at Pekin quad
PACKWOOD — The Mohawks had a busy night of wrestling at the Pekin quad, picking up one dual one along the way.
In Moravia’s 24-12 win over Cardinal, Dalton Ervin and Wil Martin both picked up first round pins as both teams had their handful of open weights.
Wil Martin picked a 6-3 win over a quality opponent in Davis County’s Taylor Huggins while Connor Golston and Spencer Baty both picked up wins by fall. The Mustangs would sport a nearly full lineup which would help them to a 54-21 victory over the Mohawks.
The final dual of the night saw Moravia fall 34-13 to Pekin. Wil Martin picked up a 19-5 major to finish the night 3-0 with Ethan Martin nabbing a first round pin and Golston edging out a 2-0 decision.
Moravia goes to the Van Buren Tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m.
220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Dalton Ervin (MORA) over Gunner Zugg (CARD) (Fall 0:29) 120: Wil Martin (MORA) over Mason Shepherd (CARD) (Fall 1:10) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Double Forfeit 138: Jacxon Behrle (CARD) over (MORA) (For.) 145: Connor Golston (MORA) over (CARD) (For.) 152: Ethan Martin (MORA) over (CARD) (For.) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Brody Adam (CARD) over Spencer Baty (MORA) (Fall 0:45) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit
195: Kolton Stremler (DACO) over (MORA) (For.) 220: Clayton Garmon (DACO) over (MORA) (For.) 285: Dalton Main (DACO) over (MORA) (For.) 106: Dawson Townsend (DACO) over Dalton Ervin (MORA) (Fall 0:41) 113: Jayden Ball (DACO) over (MORA) (For.) 120: Wil Martin (MORA) over Taylor Huggins (DACO) (Dec 6-3) 126: Gerald Rupe (DACO) over (MORA) (For.) 132: Marcus Elam (DACO) over (MORA) (For.) 138: Adrian Gomez (DACO) over (MORA) (For.) 145: Connor Golston (MORA) over Easton White (DACO) (Fall 2:44) 152: Ethan Martin (MORA) over (DACO) (For.) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Spencer Baty (MORA) over Matthew Garmon (DACO) (Fall 2:33) 182: Caden Hill (DACO) over (MORA) (For.)
285: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Logan Baker (PEKI) over Dalton Ervin (MORA) (MD 16-2) 120: Wil Martin (MORA) over Gavyn Brown (PEKI) (MD 19-5) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Double Forfeit 138: Michael Jones (PEKI) over (MORA) (For.) 145: Connor Golston (MORA) over Cael Baker (PEKI) (Dec 2-0) 152: Ethan Martin (MORA) over Logan Lauderman (PEKI) (Fall 0:43) 160: Cole Earnest (PEKI) over (MORA) (For.) 170: Blake Juhl (PEKI) over Spencer Baty (MORA) (Fall 1:17) 182: Trevor VanBrocklin (PEKI) over (MORA) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Mason Juhl (PEKI) over (MORA) (For.)