Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Windy...cloudy with a wintry mix this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.