Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16
MORAVIA — The Lady Mohawks snapped a four-game skid with a big win over ACA on Tuesday.
“It was great to get back in the win column. Our girls deserve it. They have had a great attitude and played hard all year,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
Moravia did most of their damage from the free throw line where they went 22-of-40. Isabel Hanes grabbed a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Hannah Starr added nine points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals.
“They have really improved a lot in some areas as the season has progressed and now is the time to start peaking as we head into tournament play in the following weeks,” Reischauer said. “A lot to continue to develop and improve on and with their continued positive attitudes and hard work we will do that.”
Moravia (4-9) will hit the road to face Melcher-Dallas (8-7) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Seymour 58, Twin Cedars 37
SEYMOUR — What was a close game at the half turned into a 21-point win for the Warriorettes.
Seymour held a 29-24 lead at the half but would run away in the second half behind their defense, outscoring Twin Cedars 29-13. The Warriorettes held the Sabers to 30.6% shooting and just 18 rebounds.
Seymour (8-5) heads north to play Ankeny Christian Academy (0-11) on Friday at 6 p.m.
- Seymour stats were not available at time of print
Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28
MOULTON — The Lady Eagles’ offense struggled when it went up against conference-leading Lamoni on Tuesday night.
Nothing was going down for Moulton-Udell as they shot 13% from the floor and 9% from three. Jessica King finished with a team-high nine points with four rebounds, two assists and four steals. Chelsey Boettcher ended with eight points, six rebounds, three steals and one block.
Moulton-Udell (7-6) will try to get back on track when they begin play in the conference tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Murray (5-8) at Lamoni.
Ankeny Christian Academy 76, Moravia 37
MORAVIA — The Mohawks saw their three-game winning streak snapped by one of the top teams in the conference.
ACA blitzed Moravia early and did most of their damage in the first half where they held a 61-24 lead. They were also 15-of-33 from beyond the arc on the night with Nic Worsham leading the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block.
Moravia (8-5) goes to Melcher-Dallas (6-8) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Moravia stats were not available at time of print
Seymour 60, Twin Cedars 50
SEYMOUR — Seymour got back into the winning column with their victory over Twin Cedars.
The win stopped a brief two-game skid for the Warriors and improved their record to 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or less. It also improved their conference record to 6-2, good for fourth place.
Seymour (8-4) takes the long journey north on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to battle Ankeny Christian Academy (9-3).
- Seymour stats were not available at time of print
Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14
MOULTON — The conference-leading Demons took care of business against Moulton-Udell, holding the Eagles to a season-low 14 points.
It was Moulton-Udell’s ninth straight loss with the Eagles being held to 4-of-24 shooting without senior point guard Wyatt Stansberry. Trent Rockwood scored a team-high seven points with three rebounds. Hunter Hansen added five points with eight rebounds.
Moulton-Udell (2-11) will be back on the court on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Mormon Trail (4-8) at Twin Cedars.