Moravia 81, Twin Cedars 51
BUSSEY — The Mohawks rolled to a 30-point victory to pick up their first road win of the season.
Twin Cedars lived at the three-point line, going 12-of-18 from beyond the arc but were only able to grab 11 rebounds and shoot three free throws. Moravia opened up the game on fire on the offensive end, racking up 34 points on the way to a 81-point night.
Carson Brown was a big part of that, scoring 20 of his 34 points in the first quarter while going 6-for-6 from three and only missing one shot from the field.
Moravia (4-2) remains on the road as they travel to East Union (1-4) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Seymour 71, Mormon Trail 51
SEYMOUR — The Warriors continue to rack up the wins as they scored 70 or more points in their second consecutive game.
Seymour paraded to the free throw line quite a bit and were able to convert at a good clip going 29-for-47 (61.7%).
Prestyn Lawson had himself a heck of a game for the Warriors, scoring 28 points (8-of-13 shooting, 11-of-13 at the free throw line) with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Brody Tuttle also did well with 15 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal while Noah Wells did a little bit of everything with seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Seymour (5-1) look to stay hot when they travel to Melcher-Dallas (2-4) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Moravia 32, Twin Cedars 19
BUSSEY — After playing their first five games with only six available girls, Moravia was at full strength for the first time this season and it helped them to their second win.
It was a big night on the boards for the Lady Mohawks, who out-rebounded Twin Cedars 41-23. The Sabers were held to just 22.9% from the field and converted just 3-of-15 at the free throw line.
Hannah Starr made her return to the lineup and would lead Moravia with eight points and three assists. Ronnie Cormeny (13 rebounds) and Anaya Keith (10 rebounds) were both very good on the glass while Kim Chandanais made her season debut off the bench, finishing with two points, one rebound and three steals.
“We got back in the win column which is a great feeling for everyone on the team,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “We finally were at full roster for the first time in the season and it was good to have everyone available. It sure helps out with energy, defensive intensity, and being able to play some different defenses.”
Moravia (2-4) hits the road to face East Union (1-5) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Seymour 59, Mormon Trail 44
SEYMOUR — The Warriorettes picked up their fourth straight win and will have the chance to end 2019 on a high note with a pair of road games this week. They currently stand at the top of the Bluegrass Conference at 4-0.
Seymour (5-2) will travel to face Melcher-Dallas (2-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
- Stats for both teams were not available at time of print
Mohawk wrestles take two of three at North Mahaska
NEW SHARON — Moravia picked up a pair of dual victories on Tuesday.
Due to forfeits by both teams, there were only two matches between Moravia and H-L-V, Victor. Zac Knapp would pick up a first round pin over Marcus Kolesar at 138 pounds while Wil Martin won a 13-8 decision over Ethan Kupka at 126 pounds to lead the Mohawks to a victory.
Similar to the dual before, Moravia and Montezuma only wrestled one match due to forfeits. Spencer Baty would be pinned by Brian Diaz 33 seconds into the second round. The Mohawks would still win the dual 36-18.
All the wrestlers were able to get some action in their final dual against North Mahaska. Dalton Ervin, Knapp and Connor Golston had falls for Moravia while Wil Martin scored a 14-6 major over Michael DeJong. Unfortunately, that would not be enough as the Mohawks lost the dual 33-22.
Moravia will travel to Pella on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Moravia 39, H-L-V Victor 18
132: Keeton Ellison (MORA) over (HLV) (M. For.) 138: Zac Knapp (MORA) over Marcus Kolesar (HLV) (Fall 1:40) 145: Connor Golston (MORA) over (HLV) (For.) 152: Ethan Martin (MORA) over (HLV) (For.) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Spencer Baty (MORA) over (HLV) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Caden Fontinel (HLV) over (MORA) (For.) 220: Preston Willett (HLV) over (MORA) (For.) 285: Kody Timm (HLV) over (MORA) (For.) 106: Dalton Ervin (MORA) over (HLV) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Wil Martin (MORA) over Ethan Kupka (HLV) (Dec 13-8)
Moravia 36, Montezuma 18
126: Keeton Ellison (MORA) over (MONT) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Zac Knapp (MORA) over (MONT) (For.) 145: Connor Golston (MORA) over (MONT) (For.) 152: Ethan Martin (MORA) over (MONT) (For.) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Brian Diaz (MONT) over Spencer Baty (MORA) (Fall 2:33) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Chance Gillum (MONT) over (MORA) (For.) 285: Kennen Roadcap (MONT) over (MORA) (For.) 106: Dalton Ervin (MORA) over (MONT) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Wil Martin (MORA) over (MONT) (For.)
North Mahaska 33, Moravia 22
106: Dalton Ervin (MORA) over Matt German (NOMA) (Fall 3:53) 113: Paul De Jong (NOMA) over (MORA) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Wil Martin (MORA) over Michael DeJong (NOMA) (MD 14-6) 132: Peter J Stout (NOMA) over Keeton Ellison (MORA) (Fall 1:01) 138: Zac Knapp (MORA) over Wyatt VanWheelden (NOMA) (Fall 3:44) 145: Connor Golston (MORA) over Jacob Templeman (NOMA) (Fall 1:31) 152: Ethan Molenburg (NOMA) over Ethan Martin (MORA) (Dec 8-6) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Noah Jedlicka (NOMA) over Spencer Baty (MORA) (Fall 1:19) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Hayden Jones (NOMA) over (MORA) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Trace Goemaat (NOMA) over (MORA) (For.)