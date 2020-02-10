Girls Basketball
Centerville 44, EBF 36
The Redettes secured sole possession of second place in the SCC while head coach Nic Belloma picked up career victory number 150 on the night. Their 10 conference wins ties a school record for most in a season.
Centerville was rolling in the first half on their way to a 30-14 lead at the break. EBF wouldn’t go away in the second half as they crawled back into the game late only for the Redettes to hold them off for the win.
Caitlyn Krull led Centerville with 12 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks while Rachel George added nine points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Centerville (14-6) will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Putnam County.
Moravia 50, Mormon Trail 16
MORAVIA — After a low-scoring first quarter that saw the game tied at four, Moravia dominated the rest of the way. The school also ran a benefit for Moravia teacher Amanda Reynolds, who is currently battling cancer. They would end up raising almost $4,000 on the night for Reynolds.
Anaya Keith put together one of her best performances of the season, scoring 23 points to go along with nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Gracie Hoffman added 10 points, eight rebounds and one steal.
“We got off to a really jittery start,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “We were ready and prepared but I think we were just a little too jacked up. I’d rather have that than not jacked up at all, we just need to learn to find that balance. Once we settled down in the second quarter we kind of took off from there. We played some pretty good defense during some stretches and that jump started our offense.”
Moravia (7-12) travels to Melcher-Dallas (9-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to finish their regular season.
Seymour 57, Orient-Macksburg 56
SEYMOUR — Just like their thrilling tournament semifinal matchup a week prior, Seymour and Orient-Macksburg went down to the wire with the Warriorettes coming out on top again.
It was back and forth all game. Seymour trailed 21-7 after the first quarter before cutting the deficit to three at the half. They then trailed by nine going into the fourth before coming all the way back to win by one.
Kaitlyn Couchman had a huge night for Seymour, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and two blocks. The Warriorette guards also had good nights with Natalee Watters going for 19 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while Thayda Houser added 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block.
Seymour (14-6) has their regular season finale on Monday before preparing for their regional quarterfinal at home against Moulton-Udell (9-10) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 43
Moulton-Udell 57, Mormon Trail 23
The Lady Eagles avenged a close loss with a big win. Moulton-Udell trailed by eight entering the fourth quarter but would end the game on a 7-0 run including a three to pull within one with 2.5 seconds left but would ultimately come up short.
Chesley Boettcher had 17 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and one block for the Lady Eagles while Abbie Probasco added 12 points.
Moulton-Udell then dominated Mormon Trail with three girls scoring in double figures. Abbie Probasco had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Boettcher had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Jessica King finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals.
Moulton-Udell (9-10) finishes regular season play on Monday before getting ready to travel to Seymour (14-6) for a regional quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Moravia 59, Mormon Trail 56
MORAVIA — The Mohawks won a thriller thanks to Chace Hamilton’s game-winning three from the top of the key with just under two seconds left.
Moravia led 26-16 after the first quarter before Mormon Trail would cut into the led and eventually tie it late in the contest before Hamilton’s three.
Moravia (10-8) celebrates senior night on Monday before traveling to Melcher-Dallas (9-10) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Seymour 52, Orient-Macksburg 23
SEYMOUR — The Warriors wrapped up a busy four games in four days with a blowout win over the Bulldogs on senior night. Seymour went 3-1 over that stretch with their lone loss coming to Ankeny Christian Academy.
Seymour was led by Prestyn Lawson, who celebrated senior night with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Fellow senior Lucas Mitchell had eight points and seven rebounds while John Merritt and Brody Tuttle both chipped in seven points.
Seymour (12-7) finishes the regular season on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Mormon Trail (7-12).
Murray 73, Moulton-Udell 23
Mormon Trail 60, Moulton-Udell 38
The Eagles suffered a pair of blowout losses as they near the end of their season.
Hunter Hansen led Moulton-Udell against Murray with seven points and 13 rebounds while Trent Rockwood added five points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Moulton-Udell (2-17) ends the regular season at home against Schuyler County on Monday at 7:30 p.m.