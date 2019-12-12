Boys Basketball
Oskaloosa 83, Centerville 36
OSKALOOSA — The Big Reds ran into one of the top teams in the state and would suffer a 47-point loss. Oskaloosa jumped on Centerville early, winning the first quarter 26-11 and wouldn’t look back.
Iowa State commit Xavier Foster finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks as the Indians would shoot the lights out, hitting 48% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 17 threes. They also heavily out-rebounded Centerville 44-14.
Matthew McDonald led Centerville with 17 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks. Quinton Koestner also scored in double figures with 12 points.
Centerville (1-3) travels north to face their rival in Albia (2-0) on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Moulton-Udell 54, Twin Cedars 40
BUSSEY — The Eagles picked up their second straight win on the road and are already one win away from matching last year’s win total.
Moulton-Udell (2-2) returns home to host Seymour (3-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Moulton-Udell 39, Twin Cedars 34
BUSSEY — The Lady Eagles remained perfect on Tuesday as they were able to hold off Twin Cedars. Moulton-Udell got a couple of big scoring performances from Chelsey Boettcher and Abbie Probasco. Boettcher had 17 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block while Probasco finished with 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Malorie Probasco only had one point but still left her mark while leading the team in rebounds (10), assists (six) and steals (three).
Boettcher and Abbie Probasco combined to shoot 14-for-28 while the rest of the team combined to go 2-for-24 from the floor. Twin Cedars was able to control the tempo and keep the game under 40 but Moulton-Udell continues their hot start with their third road win in their first four games.
“We had a tough time getting the pace where we wanted it tonight,” Moulton-Udell head coach Jason Ogden said. “Twin Cedars did a good job of slowing our fast pace down. It was good to see our kids battle through some things tonight. Anytime you can get a road conference win, we will take it.”
Moulton-Udell (4-0) will look to stay undefeated when they welcome Seymour (3-2) to town on Friday at 6 p.m.