12/6
Boys Basketball
Lamoni 62, Moravia 46
MORAVIA — Lamoni lived at the free throw line going 32-for-52 at the charity stripe. Because of that, they were able to counter Moravia’s defense which limited them to just 23.6% from the floor and 23.5% from three. The Mohawks had problems with turnovers with Lamoni racking up 15 steals on the night.
Moravia (1-2) is back at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Diagonal (1-2).
Seymour 45, Orient-Macksburg 13
ORIENT — Prestyn Lawson’s 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting led the way on a defensive night for the Warriors in a one-sided affair. Seymour led 43-10 after three quarters before emptying the bench. Angler Parham added 13 points.
Seymour (3-0) will host Murray (1-1) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Diagonal 57, Moulton-Udell 43
MOULTON — The Eagles led 25-22 at halftime but the third quarter shifted the tide with Diagonal outscoring Moulton-Udell 17-7. Derick Hill’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds led the Eagles. Trent Rockwood tallied four points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
Moulton-Udell (1-2) hits the road to face Twin Cedars (0-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lamoni 47, Moravia 24
MORAVIA — The Lady Mohawks continued to battle injuries with only six available players. They were without their primary ball handler in Hannah Starr this weekend which led to a handful of turnovers. Gracie Hoffman scored a team-high eight points as Moravia shot just 4-of-26 from the field but were able to get to the free throw line, converting 15-of-27.
Moravia (1-2) host Diagonal (1-4) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Seymour 52, Orient-Macksburg 45
ORIENT — The Warriorettes had a huge night on the boards with 46 rebounds. Most of that was thanks to a monster night for Paige Heesch off the bench. The senior center finished with a double-double of 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting with 22 rebounds and two blocks. Natalee Watters (14 points) and Thayda Houser (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Warriorettes.
Seymour (1-2) host Diagonal (1-4) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Moulton-Udell 58, Diagonal 49
MOULTON — Despite Diagonal’s 11 threes on the night, Moulton-Udell’s defense was the difference while they were able to get out and run and use their depth against a Diagonal squad that only played six girls. Chelsey Boettcher had another big night with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. They also got double-digit scoring from Malorie Probasco (14 points) and Jessica King (12 points).
“Our full-court defense was the big difference in the game,” Moulton-Udell head coach Jason Ogden said. “We were able to get up and down the floor and wear them down a bit, which helped. In the fourth quarter we built a 16-point lead and I think we relaxed a little bit. It was good to be put in situations this early in the season to see how kids will respond.”
Moulton-Udell (3-0) hit the road to face Twin Cedars (0-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
12/7
Boys Basketball
Fort Madison 73, Centerville 61
FORT MADISON — The Big Reds fell to the Bloodhounds in a high-scoring affair. Matthew McDonald picked up his third 20-point game of the week with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting with 11 rebounds to complete his double-double. Brady Kauzlarich added 13 points while Quinton Koestner finished with 11 points.
Centerville was just 2-of-13 (15.4%) from three while Fort Madison shot 45.5% from the floor and made 10 threes. The Big Reds were also out-rebounded 37-25.
Centerville (1-2) travels to Oskaloosa (1-1) on Tuesday.
Cardinal 60, Moravia 45
*Stats were not available at time of print
Seymour 57, Wayne 40
SEYMOUR — The win gave Seymour a perfect 3-0 record for the second consecutive season. Prestyn Lawson had 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting while freshman Brody Tuttle also had a nice night with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Those two did the bulk of the scoring as Seymour was able to jump out to a 30-11 halftime lead and never looked back.
Seymour (3-0) will host Murray (1-1) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Moulton-Udell 56, Orient-Macksburg 44
ORIENT — Moulton-Udell picked up their first win of the season with a solid all-around performance. Trent Rockwood finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists while Clayton Morlan and Derick Hill both added 11 points. Rockwood and Hill each had three threes while the Eagles shot 51.2% from the floor as a team.
Moulton-Udell (1-2) hits the road to face Twin Cedars (0-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cardinal 45, Moravia 30
ELDON — This one was close in the early going but a 16-7 third quarter by Cardinal was the difference. Gracie Hoffman finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while Isabel Hanes finished with eight points and a team-high nine rebounds and two assists.
“It was a challenging weekend for us as we keep battling injuries,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “We played two similar teams who both like to press and we were without our primary ball handler. Our girls played tough but just too many turnovers. We will continue to work in practice and grow as individuals and as a team.”
Moravia (1-2) host Diagonal (1-4) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Wayne 45, Seymour 17
SEYMOUR — Wayne was able to lock down Seymour, holding them to just 17 points. Emily Jones led Wayne with 19 points while Sterling Berndt added 14 points.
Seymour (1-2) host Diagonal (1-4) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Moulton-Udell 46, Orient-Macksburg 45
ORIENT — This one came down to the wire with the Lady Eagles having to erase an eight-point deficit with three minutes to go. They trailed by five with under a minute left before Moulton-Udell’s press was able to get two easy buckets for Abbie Probasco and Karsyn Sebolt. With 20 seconds to play, Malorie Probasco capped off the dramatic comeback with a steal and a score.
“We did a great job of turning the dribbler and made them take a difficult shot at the end. It was nice to escape a long road trip with a win. Again, like Friday's game, we were in situations that are hard to simulate in practices, so it was good to be in those situations,” Moulton-Udell head coach Jason Ogden said.
Chelsey Boettcher and Malorie Probasco each had 14 points for the Lady Eagles while Abbie Probasco added 12 points.
“I'm very happy with our first week,” Ogden said. “We have had a lot of kids step up and hit some big shots and play great defense in our full-court pressure. We still have work to do. We really need to buckle down on the boards, something we were worried about coming into this season. If we can take care of the glass it gets a lot easier in a lot of areas of the game for us.”
Moulton-Udell (3-0) hit the road to face Twin Cedars (0-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Centerville at Newton Cardinal Classic
NEWTON — Centerville brought seven wrestlers to their first tournament of the season. They would tie for sixth as a team with Nathaniel Genobana and Kayden Kauzlarich both placing first in their respective weights while Caden Sales and Gage Moorman both placed second for the Big Reds.
Genobana defeated No. 5 (3A) Thomas Edwards, of Johnson, in the title match by a 4-2 decision while Kauzlarich had four pins before picking up a 19-7 major decision victory over Iowa City, City High’s Ariel Collins.
Centerville returns to the mat at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the SCC Tournament.
Team scores
1. Johnston (213), 2. Indianola (202.5), 3. Mount Vernon (122.5), 4. Iowa City, City High (122), 5. North Polk (106.5), T6. Centerville (100.5), T6. Newton (100.5), 8. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (27)
Centerville results
120
CADEN SALES (5-1) placed 2nd and scored 15.0 team points.
Round 2 - CADEN SALES (Centerville) 5-1 won by fall over Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) 0-5 (Fall 5:03)
Round 3 - CADEN SALES (Centerville) 5-1 won by decision over Noah Madison (Johnston) 3-2 (Dec 10-4)
Round 4 - CADEN SALES (Centerville) 5-1 won by major decision over Issac Larson (North Polk) 1-5 (MD 12-3)
Round 5 - Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City, City High) 5-0 won by fall over CADEN SALES (Centerville) 5-1 (Fall 1:43)
126
NATHANIEL GENOBANA (6-0) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.
Round 1 - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 6-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 6-0 won by fall over Jaruthat Dervo (Mount Vernon) 1-4 (Fall 2:37)
Round 3 - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 6-0 won by tech fall over Ryan Davidson (North Polk) 4-4 (TF-1.5 4:37 (22-6))
Championship Bracket - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 6-0 won by fall over Garrett Bormann (Iowa City, City High) 4-2 (Fall 1:40)
1st Place Match - NATHANIEL GENOBANA (Centerville) 6-0 won by decision over Thomas Edwards (Johnston) 5-1 (Dec 4-2)
132
KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (7-0) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.
Round 1 - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 7-0 won by fall over Poe Hsee (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 0-4 (Fall 1:01)
Round 2 - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 7-0 won by fall over Charles Pruett (Johnston) 3-2 (Fall 1:16)
Round 3 - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 7-0 won by fall over Trey Kaas (Indianola) 2-2 (Fall 5:49)
Championship Bracket - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 7-0 won by fall over Jacob Coon (Mount Vernon) 1-4 (Fall 0:56)
1st Place Match - KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (Centerville) 7-0 won by major decision over Ariel Collins (Iowa City, City High) 4-1 (MD 19-7)
138
GAGE MOORMAN (5-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 5-2 won by fall over Walker Lawrence (Mount Vernon) 3-3 (Fall 3:06)
Round 2 - GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 5-2 won by fall over Damien Bayles (Newton) 1-5 (Fall 3:02)
Round 3 - Easton White (North Polk) 4-3 won by decision over GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 5-2 (Dec 4-3)
Championship Bracket - GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 5-2 won by fall over Ryan Ott (Iowa City, City High) 2-4 (Fall 2:52)
1st Place Match - James Edwards (Johnston) 6-0 won by decision over GAGE MOORMAN (Centerville) 5-2 (Dec 3-0)
145
SAM HASH (3-3) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Peter Erickson (Johnston) 4-2 won by fall over SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-3 (Fall 0:58)
Round 2 - Reece Caven (Iowa City, City High) 6-0 won by fall over SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-3 (Fall 0:28)
Round 3 - SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-3 won by major decision over Tyler Stine (Mount Vernon) 1-5 (MD 18-5)
Consolation Bracket - SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-3 won by fall over Colin Sharp (Newton) 1-5 (Fall 1:05)
5th Place Match - SAM HASH (Centerville) 3-3 won by fall over Tyler Stine (Mount Vernon) 1-5 (Fall 1:56)
152
LUCAS HENDERSON (3-3) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 3-3 won by fall over Jonathan Barnes (Mount Vernon) 1-3 (Fall 1:21)
Round 2 - LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Brennan Meacham (Indianola) 4-0 won by fall over LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 3-3 (Fall 3:05)
Championship Bracket - Canaan Terpstra (Newton) 5-2 won by fall over LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 3-3 (Fall 2:26)
3rd Place Match - Logan Engebretson (North Polk) 7-2 won by major decision over LUCAS HENDERSON (Centerville) 3-3 (MD 10-1)
170
MATT LOGSDON (1-4) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - V.J. Boyal (Mount Vernon) 2-3 won by fall over MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 1-4 (Fall 2:49)
Round 3 - Jack Carrell (Iowa City, City High) 2-3 won by fall over MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 1-4 (Fall 1:39)
Consolation Bracket - William Krehbiel (North Polk) 1-4 won by decision over MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 1-4 (Dec 11-10)
7th Place Match - MATT LOGSDON (Centerville) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Moravia at Pekin Invitational
PEKIN — The Moravia grapplers had their first tournament action last weekend and would finish fifth as a team.
Wil Martin only needed two wins to secure the 126-pound title as he needed to defeat Davis County’s Gerald Rupe twice. Ethan Martin placed third while Zac Knapp and Spencer Baty both nabbed third place finishes.
Moravia is in another tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m. when they go to Knoxville.
Team scores
1. Albia (161), 2. Pekin (150), 3. Davis County (140), 4. Regina (91), 5. Moravia (62), 6. Van Buren (53), 7. Cardinal (48)
Moravia results
126
Wil Martin (5-3) placed 1st and scored 17.0 team points.
Round 1 - Wil Martin (Moravia) 5-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Gerald Rupe (Davis County) 5-2 (SV-1 10-8)
Round 2 - Wil Martin (Moravia) 5-3 won by major decision over Gerald Rupe (Davis County) 5-2 (MD 10-2)
145
Zac Knapp (4-5) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Zac Knapp (Moravia) 4-5 won by major decision over Sean Nugent (Regina) 1-1 (MD 12-3)
Semifinal - Cael Baker (Pekin) 3-1 won by fall over Zac Knapp (Moravia) 4-5 (Fall 5:34)
3rd Place Match - Zac Knapp (Moravia) 4-5 won by fall over Tristin Cloke (Cardinal Community) 4-2 (Fall 2:40)
152
Ethan Martin (6-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ethan Martin (Moravia) 6-3 won by fall over Eligah Fegel (Regina) 0-2 (Fall 0:56)
Semifinal - Ethan Martin (Moravia) 6-3 won by decision over Austin Payne (Davis County) 4-4 (Dec 4-1)
1st Place Match - Barrett Bonnett (Albia) 2-0 won by fall over Ethan Martin (Moravia) 6-3 (Fall 3:09)
182
Spencer Baty (5-4) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Spencer Baty (Moravia) 5-4 won by decision over Donovan Babcock (Cardinal Community) 1-1 (Dec 13-7)
Semifinal - Trevor VanBrocklin (Pekin) 3-1 won by fall over Spencer Baty (Moravia) 5-4 (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match - Spencer Baty (Moravia) 5-4 won by fall over Quenton Kopp (Pekin) 1-3 (Fall 4:49)