AMES — The Appanoose Avengers 19U Girls Soccer Team competed up at the Iowa Games in Ames on the weekend of July 19-21 and would take third place.
The Avengers competed against teams from Marshalltown, Neola (Tri-Center), Ballard and Washington.
They would end up beating Marshalltown 7-6, lose to Neola 11-5, beat Ballard 14-11 and beat Washington 6-2 for third place.
“I’m so proud of how the girls competed all weekend and the all out effort they gave. We found ourselves trailing in every game, but the girls refused to quit and played with so much heart and found a way to win three tough games,” Appanoose coach, and current Centerville girls soccer coach, Tony Kurimski said.
Their only loss game to Neola, who has qualified for state or has been within a game of state in each of the last three years.
The Appanoose team was comprised of several girls from this year’s soccer team, which significantly got better this season, seeing their record improve to 7-9 after going 0-13 the year before.
“As a team we took some big steps forward as a program,” Kurimski said. “Everyone improved and made some great plays. For us to compete in a 19U bracket, with mostly eighth graders and freshmen, and place third is pretty impressive. The girls have a lot to be proud of.”