The Bluegrass Conference Tournament enters the semifinal stage on Thursday and Friday and Seymour will feature in both the boys and the girls side.
The Seymour (9-4) boys grabbed a hard-fought 55-50 victory over Moravia in the quarterfinals earlier in the week to advance. They find themselves in the semifinals where they will face Lamoni (14-1) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Moulton-Udell for a trip to Saturday’s final. The winner of that game will play the winner of Ankeny Christian Academy (11-3) vs Murray (11-4) in Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m.
The two-time defending conference champion Seymour (9-5) girls continued their journey to defend their title with their 42-35 win over Diagonal in the quarterfinals. The Warriorettes will meet Orient-Macksburg (8-7) in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at Moulton-Udell. The winner will play the winner of Lamoni (14-2) vs Murray (6-10) in the championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Moulton-Udell.
With their loss to Seymour, the Moravia (8-6) boys will play in a consolation game at Mormon Trail (5-9) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Moravia (5-10) girls lost 51-34 to Lamoni in the quarterfinals. The Lady Mohawks hung around with Lamoni in the first half working their game plan and getting Lamoni in foul trouble. Moravia trailed by eight at the half but wouldn’t be able to close the gap.
“Even though the outcome was not what we worked for I was really encouraged with several things in the game,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “First, our girls were truly focused before the game and in the game. It is the most focused I think I have ever seen these girls. They had a calm, determined manner about them and we need to continue to carry that forward. Second, I thought we rebounded well and played hard against a bigger team. Sometimes, the other team is just better than you, and Lamoni is 14-2 for a reason. We will continue to improve and focus on peaking as the season continues.”
The Moulton-Udell (7-8) girls suffered a heartbreaking 42-38 loss to Murray in the quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles were in control of the game for the first three quarters before Murray would outscore them 21-5 in the fourth quarter to take the game.
Abbie Probasco had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals with Karsyn Sebolt scoring eight points off the bench and Malorie Probasco and Chelsey Boettcher adding seven points.
That means Moulton-Udell will meet Moravia in a consolation game at Moravia on Friday at 7:30 p.m.