DES MOINES — That time of year has returned. The February cold didn’t stop eager fans from packing Wells Fargo Arena for the opening day of the State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.
Centerville’s trio got the start they were looking for as all three picked up opening round wins to advance to Friday morning’s quarterfinals.
No. 1 Matthew Lewis (26-2) received a tough draw as his first round opponent was No. 4 Cael Ihle (46-3) of Gilbert. Lewis would score the first and only takedown of the match halfway through the first period. From there, he would go to work on top riding out Ihle the rest of the first period and all the way through the second.
Lewis would start the third on the bottom but with Ihle looking to get him on his back, Lewis would break out of the hold and quickly score the reversal before once again riding him out for the 4-0 decision.
“It’s no secret that’s where Matthew is the strongest,” Centerville head coach Jared Bevins said. “We knew when we get in that position, if we’re not finding turns, then it’s going to be really hard for that guy to get out from underneath him. We’re confident in him from that position, we’re confident with him on his feet or on bottom. Wherever we put him or he puts himself, he’ll find success.”
No. 1 Lewis (26-2) will face Joe Weaver (42-11) of Atlantic in the 126-pound quarterfinals on Friday at 9 a.m.
No. 3 Kayden Kauzlarich (39-2) and No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (28-1) followed Lewis by both picking up majors as they were aggressive and looking to score, something their coach has been instilling since day one.
“I think we ended up getting a major in both of those matches. That’s something we preach a lot during the year, get out there and score and score and score. It was just an awesome performance from both guys,” Bevins said.
Kauzlarich started his tournament against No. 6 Chase Thomas (21-4) of Crestwood. A confident Kauzlarich was able to score a single-leg takedown before adding another takedown shortly after to hold a 4-1 lead after the first period.
Kauzlarich started the second period on the bottom but was able to escape quickly and score a late takedown. He would add two more takedowns in the third period to bring his total to five in the match on his way to an 11-2 major.
No. 3 Kauzlarich (39-2) will look for his 40th win of the season as well as a trip to the semifinals when he battles No. 7 Nathan Curry (47-5) of Sergeant Bluff-Lutton in the quarterfinals on Friday at 9 a.m.
No. 2 Genobana (28-1) wrapped up the hat trick of Centerville wins with his victory over East Marshall’s Carson Burchland (32-5).
This was Genobana’s seventh match at 138 pounds after spending the majority of the season at 126 pounds. Of those seventh matches, three have ended in tech falls and he just added a major to that list. The jump in weight classes hasn’t seemed to bother the two-time state runner-up.
“I’ve got one goal in mind and that’s being a state champ,” Genobana said. “I’m feeling pretty good. No weight cut at 138 so that’s good. They’re bigger, I mean taller, obviously, I’m a short guy. I just have to focus on my wrestling at 138. A year ago I was still a little tentative, I didn’t really open up as much but this year it just feels different.”
The first period was back and forth between Genobana and Burchland. Genobana scored a takedown early but Burchland would answer with an escape and takedown of his own before a late reversal of Genobana put him in front 4-3 after one.
The second period is where it started to ramp up for Genobana. He would score of pair of takedowns on carries and even scored a three-point near fall to pull ahead 7-3.
“I realized after the first time I did the carry, I thought it was pretty easy, so I just did it over and over again,” Genobana said.
He did just that as he scored three more takedowns in the third period to score an 18-8 major in his opening match.
No. 2 Genobana (28-1) advances to the quarterfinals where he will face No. 5 Isaac Bryan (46-5) of Sergeant Bluff-Lutton.
“It was a tale of two different periods going into the second in third, not doing a lot of movement and then open up the third and to be able to open up in the third against a guy like that that’s long and big. Confidence wise for him I think it helps a ton,” Bevins said.
With first round wins, Centerville had the rest of the night off to prepare for Friday’s quarterfinals. Class 2A will open up the wrestling on Friday at 9 a.m.
“We’ll head to the hotel and relax a little bit then we’ll come together as coaches first and look at who’s next and who’s where and maybe get a little work in tonight before we hit the sack and wake up early tomorrow ready to go,” Bevins said.