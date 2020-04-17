It has been a little over a month since schools were first closed down in Iowa due to the outbreak of COVID-19, spring sports had been put on hold since then with an uncertainty on when and if they would return.
On Friday it was revealed that they wouldn’t return this year as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa schools won’t return to in-person classes for the rest of the school year as well as cancelling the spring sports season.
"I don't think anyone was totally shocked by the decision to cancel school and spring sports. However, there was still that glimmer of hope to hold on to, and now that's gone,” Centerville athletic director Rich Parker said.
"I, along with everyone, feel horrible for seniors who don't get to compete in their farewell season. I can't imagine it as a former athlete,” Parker went on to say. “We will be working on some things to honor those Seniors in some way to say "thank you" for your years of commitment and hard work. How that looks, I'm not sure, but we will do our best.”
The Centerville girls golf team had qualified for the state meet in each of the past four years and were looking to make it a fifth year in a row. Unfortunately, they will not get that chance to continue to make history.
“Certainly very disappointed not only for our girls golf team, but all of our senior spring athletes,” Centerville girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich said. “We were on our way do so many great things this spring and it’s disappointing those athletes and teams won’t be able to showcase their talents on a field, track, court or a golf course.”
The Centerville boys tennis team had a group of juniors and seniors that have been all been playing together at the varsity level for the past couple of years. This year was going to be a chance to show what they had to offer after taking their bumps as younger players.
Developing for four-plus years together on the court, they won’t be able to show how that hard work could be paid off.
"It is heartbreaking to have to tell your team that their season is canceled, especially to the seniors that will not get a chance to go out on their own,” Centerville boys tennis head coach Tyler Baze said. “Outside of X'S and O’S, you develop a relationship with athletes and the hardest part is not having a closure with those seniors you've developed a relationship with the last four years.”
For Seymour senior Lucas Mitchell, he was looking to finish out his final year with Warriors on the track and field team before going to Ellsworth to play football. Now he won’t get that chance as Mitchell saw his time in high school end on Friday.
“It’s tough, not gonna lie,” Mitchell said. “It was one last hurrah to compete with your friends and against people that you know and that you've played sports with since you were little. I think as a senior it hits a little different just knowing that you'll never get to put the red and black on again. Or the school side of it, making memories in the hallways, bus rides to and from football, baseball, basketball and track meets and or games.”
Summer sports will have more information about the possibility of their season by June 1. But that two remains in the air as we continue through this pandemic.
"At this time, we still have hope for a summer 2020 abbreviated season,” Parker said. “I'm hoping the unions are considering a mid-June start for competition with a mid-July state tournament. It would be a short season, but it would put some closure to this, and give seniors another chance to connect to their final season as a Big Red, or Redette. I really, really hope something gets to take place.”
For seniors that play a summer sport, there is still a chance they get to play for their school one last time. But for the others that don’t, they missed a chance to leave their mark and finish their high school careers on their terms.
“It hasn't really sunk in for me yet, but I think when it does it’ll definitely be a different feeling for a while,” Mitchell said. “But I'm grateful for the opportunity that Seymour High School has brought me. The memories that I have made during my time at Seymour as a student and athlete will never be forgotten. As my dad told me going into my senior year, ‘Enjoy it while you can cause once it's over you can't go back.’ That really stuck with me.”