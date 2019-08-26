The Centerville Big Reds battled through an injury-riddled season a year ago and would miss out on the playoffs after sporting a 5-4 record. Now with everybody back and hopefully healthy, head coach Matt Kovacevich hopes his team can build off of what they learned last year.
“With the rash of injuries we endured last year we got to play some younger kids who got some valuable varsity time that got them used to the speed of varsity football. We have several returning kids who have played in big football games here at Centerville,” Kovacevich said.
Centerville loses nine seniors including a pair of all-district performers in Jaxson Ocker and Ethan Susin. That being said, they return a lot of key players in seniors Quinton Koestner, Trent McCann, Gage Carson, Tyler Sedgwick, Gage Moorman, McCain Oden, Ethan Messamaker, Cade Moore, Kolby Micetich and Colton Cowan. They also return a handful of juniors in Nic Jewett, Merrick Mathews, Broedy Kroeger and Brady Clark.
The Big Reds used three quarterbacks last year due to injury and they will return two of them in Koestner and Oden. Koestner completed 53.8 percent of his passes last year for 150 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions while Oden completed 37.5 percent of his passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.
Both bring different strengths to the table as Koestner is the more experienced passer, but if the game plan calls for more quarterback runs, Oden has the advantage there. Centerville could theoretically use both of them depending on the situation as Oden is a great running back as well, running for 436 yards and six touchdowns in only three games last year before his injury.
In the passing game, Carson returns after a nice year in the slot, where he led the team with 31 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns. A majority of those catches were of toss plays on jet sweeps as he was able to showcase his speed. He should cause a lot of problems for teams in the slot and look for offensive coordinator Nic Belloma to find ways to get him the ball.
They will need others to step up in the passing game as no other player and double-digit receptions a year ago.
Centerville has a chance to really dominate some teams in the trenches this year with the return of Moore (6-6, 240) and Clark (6-4, 270). Moore, a UNI commit, returns after missing most of last year with an injury and looks eager to get back on the field and show why he’s playing at the FCS level next year. Moore and Clark will look to open up holes for the Big Red offense this year and could be anchors on that offensive line.
On the defensive side, Centerville returns three of their top four tacklers in Micetich, Kroeger and Sedgwick. They will try to lead Centerville’s front seven and help a defense that could make the big plays (second in district in sacks and top half in turnovers) but still gave up an average of 33.6 points per game.
“Offensive and defensive line can be really good for us as we return three or four starters from that position group. Offensively, it’s always a good thing when you return your quarterback and we return two of them so the transition of putting in schemes is much easier.”
Centerville will also welcome back their two-time all-state punter/kicker in McCann as he is back for his final season with the Big Reds. McCann has the unheralded ability to switch the field as the punter and get Centerville points on stalled drives with a strong and accurate leg. He will have more impact than you may recognize this season.
The Big Reds also expect some depth out of their newcomers which includes juniors Otis Williams and Brier Daugherty along with sophomores Sawyer Wardlow, Brad Watts and Kade Mosley.
“Depth is always a concern when starting the season trying to figure out our two deeps can sometimes be challenging,” Kovacevich said.
With the schedule being flipped this year, it certainly will make things interesting for Centerville, who were a perfect 4-0 at home but just 1-4 on the road last year. The teams they play at home this year were a combined 31-19 while their road teams were a combined 11-25 last year.
The Big Reds should be able to take advantage of their road schedule but it will include two rival games right off the start against Albia and Davis County. On the flip side, Centerville will welcome Chariton, Des Moines Christian and PCM to Paul Johnson field while also playing a pair of 3A teams in Knoxville and Keokuk to wrap up their non-conference.
“Just like a lot of 2A schools in Iowa, if we can stay healthy, we think we can be a very competitive football team and be able to compete in a very tough district,” Kovacevich said.