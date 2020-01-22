Local schools are announcing early dismissals due to incoming weather on Wednesday.
The City of Centerville snow ordinance is in effect from 8 p.m. today until further notice. This parking ban may extend until Saturday depending on the amount of snow we receive. During this time there will be no parking on any street within the city limits. However, parking will be permitted on the square from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. unless weather conditions require differently. During the snow emergency, citizens may park in their yard if no other location is available. Vehicles parked on the street during the snow emergency it is subject to being towed and the owner issued a citation.
Centerville Schools will be dismissing two hours early.
Moravia Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m.
Moulton-Udell Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m.
Seymour Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m.