Many times over his tenure, Centerville School Board President Marty Braster has heard complaints about the district’s property tax rate.
Monday he took an opportunity to present research he had conducted on similarly-sized districts that share economic concerns (based on enrollment and percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunches).
Marty Braster’s property tax comparison
|District
|Enrollment
|Pct. free/reduced lunch
|Total levy amount•
|Net valuation•
|Tax rate
|Oelwein
|1,320.6
|62.4%
|$4,560,393
|$333,074,523
|$13.5546
|West Liberty
|1,332.8
|59.7%
|$4,789,554
|$306,108,733
|$15,5296
|Chariton
|1,275.8
|55.6%
|$4,828,977
|$331,268,070
|$14.4821
|Centerville
|1,374.8
|65.6%
|$4,849,700
|$258,926,842
|$18.73
|Clarke
|1,450.1
|58.2%
|$5,445,503
|$357,179,966
|$14.9635
|Maquoketa
|1,305.3
|60.7%
|$5,484,864
|$419,237,055
|$13.0056
|Estherville-Lincoln
|1,269.6
|51.8%
|$6,334,624
|$387,384,359
|$16.2963
|Atlantic
|1,328.8
|54%
|$6,912,397
|$467,776,525
|$14.7234
|Creston
|1,447.5
|61.3%
|$7,547,564
|$462,214,915
|$16.5596
Data from the Iowa Association of School Boards that’s publicly available, Braster said, showed Centerville is either line with, or asking less of its community, when compared with other districts similar to it around the state. Data he presented compared Centerville against Oelwein, West Liberty, Chariton, Clarke, Maquoketa, Estherville-Lincoln, Atlantic and Creston.
For several years now, the district has locked its total property tax rate at $18.73 per $1,000 in valuation. By numbers alone, the rate is among the highest of any school district in the state.
“That is, quite frankly, a fairly meaningless number,” Braster said. “The meaningful number is how much are you actually taxing your community in dollars. Centerville has one of the highest property tax rates in the state. It will always have one of the highest property tax rates in the state. It takes that rate to generate resources that a comparable district like Chariton would only have to levy $14, is my point.”
Once that tax rate is applied on the properties in the district, about $4.8 million is collected in revenues that are sent to the district. Chariton collects the same amount, but is able to do so with a levy of $14.48 because their school district draws taxes from a higher amount of property valuation.
Another district he compared was Maquoketa, which serves about the same number of students as Centerville. However, their community has $160 million more taxable value to tax than Centerville does. Maquoketa draws $5.4 million from its tax base, and their total tax rate is the lowest among the compared districts at $13 per $1,000.
The Centerville Community School District has a net taxable valuation of $258,926,842, the lowest by far of the districts Braster selected for comparison.
In several categories — such as property tax collected per student — when compared across the nine similarly-sized and similarly-challenged districts that Braster compiled, Centerville is among the lowest in the amount collected.
“In spite of the fact that all of these numbers are readily available ... misinformation on this topic is widespread,” Braster said during Monday’s meeting. “I really don’t know if it’s because a large number of people aren’t really and truly informed, or a relatively small number of people intentionally mislead others. What I am fairly sure of is that those of us who care about and believe that a quality school district is important to our community’s future, that we have to continue to fight for it or it’s just not going to happen.”
“Our district or board is often pointed at and criticized as having an oppressive property tax levy, putting too heavy of a burden on our community from a property tax point of view,” he continued. “And the numbers just don’t bear it out, folks.”