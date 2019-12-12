Dear Editor,
I was very much "offended" or "upset" that the nativity scene on our courthouse lawn offended anyone but the Santa house doesn't.
A lot of other cities are allowed to do it. This was my thoughts, but then I had other thoughts such as: Maybe our Lord knew more people would see it where it is now as there are a lot more people going through that intersection going about their daily routine or through our town than is on our square every day?
Personally, I loved having it on the courthouse lawn. To whomever was upset over it, I will pray for you that you will see the Light before it is too late.
Sincerely yours,
Lois Heartly
Co-signed by Karen Heartly, Brandon Almond, Kathy Davenport, Amanda Spoelstra, Steve Heartly, and Rebecca Babb