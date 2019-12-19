Dear Editor,
In response to Monday's Centerville City Council meeting: Your freedom ends where my nose begins. If not, then you have all of the freedom and I have none.
There are limits to all of our freedoms. None are absolute. God might suggest that you should start a church. You can believe that. You can tell people that you believe that. But if you start setting up chairs in the intersection of Highways 2 and 5, you will be arrested for interfering with other people's rights. There are limits to our actions. I feel sad that this basic knowledge was never learned, or has been forgotten, or is being ignored by citizens of Centerville. There are limits to our individual rights and freedoms in a democracy or republic.
At that city council meeting, the mayor and council members had four groups to be concerned about: the whole community, the majority, the minority and those who were not present. Contrary to some in the audience, the majority does not always rule. Minorities have rights. It took guts for Beau Reeves to get up and state his views, but many in the audience did not respect him during and after his comments.
Minority views are important in our history. Ideas like the eight-hour workday, minimum wages, social security and medicare, voting rights for women and 18-year-olds were goofy, obtuse ideas but have become mainstream. We must respect the rights of minority views even when it makes us uncomfortable. Even when we find them repugnant. This too is an important part of being a democracy or republic.
This whole controversy shows, also, the value of a city manager form of government. Jason Fraser did a great job of stating the history of the problem, what went wrong and what needs to be changed for the future.
So in this holiday season when I am told that 20 different religions are celebrating, believe what you want, tell others what you believe and be nice to one another.
Bob Thomas
Centerville