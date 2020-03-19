Dear Editor,
City of Exline has been very blessed for help of the different organizations we have around Appanoose County: Morgan Cline Foundation, USDA, ACCF - Appanoose County Community Funds, Alliant Electric, Exline Recreation, Exline Royal Neighbors of America, & Exline Betterment Committee. City of Exline has been granted monies from Morgan Cline Foundations grants 2 consecutive years, with his help the City of Exline was able to pay for 2 years of mowing the cemetery, purchase a John Deere X750 Tractor mower, and fix and repair headstones in the cemetery. There still about $11000.00 worth of repair to do in the cemetery. With the lack of city funds, we depend on these grants.
In 2016 USDA grant we purchased a John Deere Tractor with loader. With help from USDA & ACCF Grants in 2019 we purchased maintenance equipment: 2010 Chevy 3500 dump truck and a 2020 dump trailer. Grants are very important to us.
Without their help we could not do the upkeep and purchase equipment for our small town. We are so grateful that there are grants available and I hope other small towns apply also. Exline is small but has several great volunteer groups that tries to help each other to make this a nice clean town. In the past Alliant Electric grants were used to purchase new refrigerator and freezer for the Community Center.
With grants and fund raiser we purchased a generator so the Community center could be available in a disaster.
We updated our city park with new swing, merry go round and rubber chips for the playground.
The City of Exline is very proud of their council members for all their volunteer work around the town, from road repair to city wide cleanup days.
Connie R. Foster, Exline City Clerk