Historic Preservation fundraiser a success
On Sunday, July 7, the Historic Preservation Corporation held a fundraiser on the Good Ship J&K. It was an outstanding success raising over $3,000 for Historic Preservation in our community.
There are many local businesses who donate to HPC regularly and we are thankful for them and for the individuals who support this fine organization. I especially appreciate Kris Koestner and his staff for all their generosity, time, energy and help in making the day so enjoyable. It was a good example of people working together for a great cause.
The Historic Preservation Corporation is a not-for-profit group that works to promote Appanoose County’s historical and culturally significant heritage by preserving sites and promoting them as places for education and pleasure. Bette Howell is the current president and she and her core group work very hard to ensure that local historic treasures are maintained.
If you are interested in being a part of the Historic Preservation Corporation please feel free to attend one of their meetings. They normally get together on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. at the historic depot on the Centerville levee.
Here’s to all the generous people and community groups that make Appanoose County a great place to live.
Sincerely, Patricia S. Timmens, Cincinnati