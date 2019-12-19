Dear Editor,
What a shock it was to learn at the Centerville City Council meeting that the people of Centerville do not have the right to be heard or question council members on their actions that affect the people of Centerville.
The council chamber was filled to standing room only, most in favor of having the Nativity scene returned to its rightful place on the square. Only heard one one person speak against it, yet it appears that their voice is the only one to be heard. Several spoke out in favor of returning the Nativity scene to the square.
It was even presented that it was not against the law for the Nativity scene to be on the square (city-owned land). The Supreme Court has ruled in 1984, Lynch v. Donnelly, that it was legal to be there.
The last person allowed to speak on the Nativity scene was a council member who it seems was the one who started the removal. After he spoke, the mayor ruled that the discussion was closed and no one else could say anything in regards to the Nativity scene.
No one was ever allowed to ask council members if the removal of the Nativity scene was what the majority of the people they represented wanted, or if they were asked if they wanted the Nativity scene removed from the square. Nor was it ever brought to a vote before the council — it was all done behind closed doors.
The council and the mayor are elected to serve the people of Centerville. Monday's meeting of the council did not appear that was the case. It appeared to be more of what is going on in Washington.
One concerned and outraged citizen,
Gary Burrows
Centerville