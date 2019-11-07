Child care costs must be addressed
Dear Editor,
In Iowa, the average cost of child and infant care is higher than annual college tuition. Despite inadequate available child care slots, 80% of mothers of young children are part of the Iowa labor force. And, alarmingly, 23% of Iowa working families live in “child care deserts,” communities with more than three children per licensed child care slot.
Without child care, parents must choose between leaving the workforce and finding unlicensed care.
Recognizing this, my company Lee Container purchased a school in Centerville, Iowa, near our facility to convert into Curious Kids, a four-star child care facility that reserves slots for our employees’ children. In order to maintain a dedicated workforce, we need to ensure that families have a safe place to send their children.
Not all companies can do this, so I’m most pleased about the new Child Care Workforce & Facilities Act introduced by Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Representatives Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA).
I applaud Senator Ernst, Congresswoman Finkenauer and Congresswoman Axne for becoming co-sponsors of this important Act, illustrating their commitment to embracing bipartisan solutions.
This legislation will expand access to quality child care, ensuring that more parents can enter or remain in the workforce, assured that their children are enrolled in child care that lays a strong foundation for a successful future. This issue of adequate access to child care has become too costly to ignore.I hope to see much more similar progress across the country.
Robert Varnedoe, President, Lee Container