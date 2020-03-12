Dear Editor,
If you are old enough to remember, you will remember that I worked for Hy-Vee for 10 years, from 1967-1977. I tell people that it was a great place to work. I formed many lifelong friendships and the people I worked with taught me many valuable lessons that made me very successful in all of the other opportunities that followed in my life.
Hy-Vee taught me that you had to offer quality, and selection, and that service was the one thing that would bring people back. On the management side, I learned that you are only as good as your employees, and that they are your most valuable asset. An asset that you took very good care of, for you were nothing without them.
Even though I no longer worked at Hy-Vee, I was a loyal customer. I understood that I could find the products I wanted at a fair price, and that the money I spent supported the employees that worked there. I guess I still believed in all of those things that Hy-Vee taught me.
Over the last several years, I have watched Hy-Vee transition from the one I knew into “Dollar Fresh.” I have not enjoyed or appreciated the changes, but I tried to hang in there. But the last straw came this week, when they announced their new plans for their employees.
I am done with them. There are lots of places that sell groceries (and gas). Some of those other places still have a clerk at a cash register to take your money, and will carry your groceries to your car!
Centerville needs good corporate citizens: Businesses that offer full-time jobs, with a living wage, and health benefits of some sort. We don’t need another business that is just here to see how many they can take out of Centerville.
Now I know that the corporate management at Hy-Vee in Des Moines doesn’t read letters to the editor. But I do know they read those things that have dollar signs in them — some call them profit and loss reports. It’s the quickest way to send a message they understand.
Maybe we can all send a message. Tell them that we work together here in Centerville and we expect more from the businesses that want our money.
Mike Thomas, Centerville