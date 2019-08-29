Many people consider vape products as a safer alternative to traditional smoking. Vaping refers to the popular practice of inhaling vapor from an e-cigarette device, which works by heating liquid that can contain nicotine, marijuana or other drugs. Many people have quit traditional tobacco smoking and switched over to vaping. The question remains have they jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire? The truth is vaping is so new we just do not have enough data to make an educated decision.
Vaping has become very popular among our teenagers, with over 300-plus flavors of vape juice ranging from rocket popsicle and Hannibal nectar, to menthol, teenagers find vaping with friends socially acceptable. Many believing they are just vaping juice with no nicotine or other drugs. This behavior opens the door to try friends vape devices that may have nicotine or other drugs included. Just like the flavors, the vaping devices come in a variety of shapes and sizes, tanks and mods, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes like JUUL, which looks like a USB flash drive. The company that makes and markets JUUL recently exceeded a $10 billion valuation faster than any company in history, including Facebook. JUUL has become so popular many users call it “JUULing.” JUUL devices are very small and can be easily concealed. Often times the only way to determine if someone is vaping is by seeing the vape cloud upon exhale. Users often times have many tricks to conceal the vape cloud-like blowing it in a shirt sleeve.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has received notice of at least four cases of vaping-related illnesses among young people. Several other states, including Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and California, have recently reported suspect cases of severe lung injury among patients with a history of vaping. IDPH says that the long-term effects of vaping are unknown but reported symptoms include coughing, dizziness, fatigue, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, chest pain, and difficulty breathing.
In a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the University of North Carolina scientists found that the lungs of vapers – like the lungs of smokers – have elevated levels of protease enzymes, a condition is known to cause emphysema in smokers. The researchers also found that the nicotine in vaping liquids is responsible for the increase in protease enzymes. The jury is still very much out when it comes to cancer risk associated with vaping, but this latest study suggests that the potential harm of vaping may have been underestimated, especially when it comes to emphysema and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), two of the most common debilitating conditions historically associated with smoking.
Many resources are available including Quitline Iowa which can help young adults 13 years of age and up quit smoking or vaping while working with your healthcare provider and insurance provider. You can also call our office and we would be glad to answer any questions you may have and connect you to other resources. Our phone number at Appanoose County Public Health is 641-437-4332.