In all the apocalyptic movies I’ve seen where tattered survivors fight over a can of beans amidst a city ruins, not once did they seem panicky over the lack of toilet paper. As anyone who has not already stocked up for the paper-product Armageddon knows, the shelves are bare across the county after shoppers descended upon dollar stores and supermarkets like a swarm of crazed locust. When the end of times arrives, only the selfish hoarders will be able to comfortably take it sitting down.
Still, a harbinger of what could come was reported in London when unnerved residents cleared the shelves of what the British call loo rolls. A newspaper account told of a 56-year-old man being mugged for his toilet paper after leaving a store. Along with such stories are reports of gun sales exploding. When will we see the first report of homeowner wasting a would-be toilet paper burglar with a Mossburg 500 pump-action shotgun?
Having naively believed that the toilet paper rush would be temporary, I waited until down to a couple rolls before venturing from my Mesa 55-plus community of Casa De Paz in search of the basic wipes. A quest for the Holy Grail or Jimmy Hoffa’s remains would have likely proven a more reachable goal. Store after store, empty shelf after empty shelf, soon fueled my growing angst with the realization that no, I was not going to find some out-of-the way convenient store overlooked by other less diligent shoppers.
Soon after the fall of the Soviet Union my wife and I visited a friend in Ukraine. We had earlier sponsored his journalism internship in Iowa through a U.S. government program. The first warning we were given by veteran travelers was to be sure to take toilet paper along. The near collapse of the Ukrainian government led to public bathrooms being bereft of toilet paper. Rolls were to be taken when staying in private homes and packets of tissues for when on the road.
I was at first aghast. What? The descendents of hardy pioneers who crossed the wilderness to settle new lands not being able to travel unless they had a secure source of toilet paper? My father grew up on a farm with no indoor plumbing and a bucket of corncobs or a Sears and Roebuck catalog sufficed. But on second thought, I stuffed half a dozen rolls in my suitcase.
Who would have thought that one of the downsides of our digital age and online shopping would be the loss of a fallback source for toilet paper? And the few remaining catalogs are of useless glossy paper. But on the bright side for the newspaper industry, maybe it will see an upswing in subscriptions. All such worries aside, I have been having one reoccurring nightmare – what about beer?
There are plenty of conspiracy theories going around dealing with the coronavirus. Some right-wingers are saying the disease originated in a Chinese laboratory while some Chinese government officials claim the virus is a product of the American army. Then we have some lunatics on Fox claiming the virus is fake news and a plot by Democrats to bring down Trump (Sorry, he doesn’t need any help on that front).
They are all wrong. Actually I believe the coronavirus is a plot by millennials to keep Social Security solvent for when they need it.
Being a senior in the age group considered most vulnerable to the virus, I am avoiding leaving the confines of Casa De Paz unless it is for daily walks where I won’t come into contact with those plague infested youngsters. Gone are the days when I didn’t trust anyone over 30. Now I look with wary eye upon anyone under 60.
After months of cynical denial and the accompanying lack of preparation, President Trump has finally changed his tune about the virus. This is one time his delusional ramblings were not enough to deny reality. Still, I’m guessing the 33 percent of Americans that still believe whatever Trump says were the first ones to fill their bunkers with a dozen cases of toilet paper.