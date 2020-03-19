Coronavirus continues to bring about rapid and unprecedented change to our lives. Businesses are closed. Schools are out. Jobs are disappearing. Friends and relatives are sheltering in place. Retirement accounts are dwindling. Grocery store shelves are picked over. Airplanes are grounded. Vacations are canceled. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.
Contagion is a dangerous phenomenon. Applied to medicine, contagion is the spread of disease from one person to another by close contact. Applied to psychology, contagion is the spread of a behavior, attitude, emotion, or idea from one person to another. The word applies not only to the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping across our planet, but also to the anxiety that we are collectively experiencing as a human race.
Anxiety is a natural emotion that can help us respond in a beneficial way to potentially threatening circumstances. It can tell us when something isn’t quite right. It can motivate goal-directed behaviors. It can help us survive. It can also impair our thinking, cause us to act unreasonably, or paralyze us with fear.
We often feel anxious when overwhelmed by troubling circumstances, or when something feels out of our control, or when the demands placed on us exceed our ability to meet them, or when we anticipate something unpleasant. When our most basic needs for food, housing, security, and medical care appear potentially compromised, anxiety can become such a strong driving force that it leads to behaving in ways that would otherwise go against our better judgment.
The right amount of anxiety helps us function well. It can persuade us to study hard in school, get to work on time, wash our hands, and make healthy choices. Too little anxiety and we might not have enough motivation to prepare ahead or act in a self-preserving way. Too much anxiety, and we might lose our ability to think rationally and act accordingly. Moderate, well-managed anxiety is where we should strive to be in our response to the Coronavirus pandemic because it will allow us to continue living meaningful lives while also looking after the wellbeing of ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.
As we carry on, we ought to work toward a healthy balance in our emotions and behaviors. Now is not the time to sit back and do nothing, or ignore CDC guidelines. Now is also not the time to buy all the toilet paper and sanitizer and canned goods we can possibly get our hands on. Rather, now is the time to collectively exercise wisdom, patience, resourcefulness, preparedness, and altruism. I encourage you to pause from reading and look up those five words on your smart device or in your dictionary . . . contemplate the definitions and consider how they might apply to you in this moment.
In the midst of this ongoing crisis, fresh opportunities are abundant as we are forced to slow down. Reconnect with your partner. Get on the floor and play with your kids. Teach a parent how to make a video call. Write a letter to your grandmother. Encourage a friend. Call the loved one you’ve been too busy to call. Open that book you’ve been wanting to read. Pamper yourself. Play a board game. Hike a new trail. Try a new recipe. Meditate. Paint a room. Enjoy your coffee. Plant a garden. Tune up the lawnmower. Begin a new hobby. Attend a virtual religious service. Experience nature. Create new art or music. Pray. Check on your neighbor. Buy groceries for someone in need. Reflect on what we have taken for granted as a culture. Take a breath on purpose. Give thanks.
We are resilient as a Nation. Consider what we have been through since July 4, 1776. Imagine all that we have yet to experience and accomplish. The future is bright. Businesses will reopen. Schools will start up again. Jobs will resume. Friends and relatives will come out of their homes. The stock market will recover. Shelves will be restocked. Airplanes will take flight. Vacations will be rescheduled. Hospitals will resume normal operations. We will get through this.
One more thing . . . it’s OK to admit if you’re not OK. Tell a trusted person if you are struggling. Call your primary care provider or your psychiatrist. Schedule a therapy appointment. For anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
In closing, I’ll leave you with some words from one of my favorite dystopian authors, Kurt Vonnegut, who wrote, “A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.”