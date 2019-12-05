Dear Editor,
Following our fire on Nov. 8, we have been blessed with an outpouring of help and support.
The Centerville Fire Department, who fought the fire, the Centerville Police, who kept area safe, and to the ambulance crew who were on scene. Our friends, co-workers, neighbors, and church friends have rushed to our aid with love, prayers, caring, supportive words, generous financial assistance to the point where we feel almost overwhelmed.
Words can't express our gratitude to each and every one mentioned and others who also stepped forward. We are blessed to have so many people who care for us, and our hearts are full of love, respect, and thankfulness to all, and God bless you all.
Allen, Helena and Allen Cooper Jr., Floyd Brooks, Deke Brooks and Stacey Agnew
Centerville