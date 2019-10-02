Our September Birthday Co-op was another big success. Our October Birthday Co-op will be on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share, your table service, and any serving pieces needed. Bring your smile and sense of humor, because we have a good time. Members only, please. Ask about joining in the fun.
The Mississippi River Cruise will be Oct. 18. All are excited and hoping for beautiful weather.
Milestone serves a tasty meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in our building. Stop by the club to get a menu. Please call a day ahead to order your lunch.
Our last trip to Meskwaki for this year will be Oct. 30-31. There are 35 people signed up to go. Join us for a fun overnight away. Reservation is needed by Friday, Oct. 18. With the cost you get your bus trip up and back, your room, $40 on your Meskwaki card, and you also get a $10 food voucher.
Every other Friday, the building is open to the public for entertainment with the “Just Us” Band (free-will donation). Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with a co-op dinner at 7:30 p.m.
The trip to Canada is a go. There are 35 people signed to go. If interested in traveling to Canada, please let me know. You do need a passport for this trip. Deposit is due by February 2020.
The trip to Vermont in October 2020 is a go. I have 43 people signed up to travel with us. The deposit for this trip is due in June 2020. If you are interested in this trip, please let me know.
I have information at the club for a cruise to the Panama Canal in March 2021. The price includes airfare and all port costs. If interested contact me at the club.
Tickets are now available for our Catered Affair. This will be held on Dec. 12, 2019. Thelma Saxton is preparing our meal. There is a cost for members to attend.
For more information on any 18-80 Club activities, stop in and visit with me. I am in the building on Wednesday mornings. A few ladies are doing a walking exercise program, all are welcome. We begin the exercise program about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.