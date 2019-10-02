Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.