Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
We will be grilling out on September 30th. The menu is hamburgers, hot dogs and brats, and potato salad, chips, and miscellaneous bars for dessert and milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. Moravia Grace United Methodist Church will host this meal.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.
If you, your organization, or church are lookin to participate in a local hunger program, consider volunteering to help ACWM. For more information, call 641-437-1016.