Psalm 100
If God made it clear to you, that just speaking two little words could change your world, would you do it?
I was working at the Hope Chest Thrift Store ministry and walking back to the storage area when I came face to face with my ole foe – mounds of stuff! My inner man groaned out loud, “Ugh.” And then I heard a still small voice say, “Holly, quit cursing what I am blessing.” It stopped me in my tracks. I didn’t even know I had cursed anything. My defeatist attitude towards the piles of generous donations pouring in spoke louder than words.
The Lord then told me that He wanted me to starting thanking Him, and speaking blessings over the donations and over all who enter the store. Over the next couple of months in quiet reflection, the Lord showed me how He had been teaching me to be thankful in all circumstances, and how having a spirit of gratitude allows blessings to flow through us to others.
After this eye opening encounter I started praying for more space and a bigger building in which to put all the blessings God was sending our way. I really believed He was going to do something big—a miracle even.
Three days before Christmas, we were struck with the shocking news that the strong, backbone of the family, still working full-time, never miss a day of work, mother, had stage-four ovarian cancer. My inner defeatist man tried to resurrect himself. With my cancer glasses on all the details in my life started becoming strangely dark. I was struggling with giving God praise and thanksgiving in all circumstances.
A couple months later a prospective building came into view for the expansion of the Hope Chest Thrift Store and New Hope Counseling Center to finally be under one roof. As I was praying at the New Hope Prayer Center, I heard that still small voice tell me there was a message in the address of the building. I googled the address, 1003 N. 18th St. The Lord then directed me to look up Psalm 100 in The Message Translation Bible. The MSG doesn’t use sentence numbering only paragraphs. In paragraph three it read, “Enter with the password: “Thank you!”
I shared this word with my friends. My friend, Lynne, then sent me a picture on her phone she had taken of her daily devotions that very morning which read: Psalm 100 “Thank You is the password!”
You see, praise and thanksgiving are tangible proof that we really believe God is good, that we really believe He is for us and not against us. An attitude of praise, joy, and thanksgiving is contagious to everyone around you, from Wal-Mart to McDonald’s, from the Print Shop to the Sale Barn. God loves gratitude! God loves thanksgiving! In essence, we are saying, He is a good, good Father, Who knows how to care for His children who love Him. Thanksgiving is the gate to His blessings.
Jesus went to the cross and gave His life so we could have a thankful attitude. He exchanged our cursed life for a blessed one. He became poor, so that we could inherit riches. He endured pain, so that we could be healed. Death, hell, and the grave have been fully conquered through Christ. Jesus is the Lover of our souls, Who reigns forever! He ascended to the right hand of the Father and gave us His Spirit, so that we would exercise His authority and bring Heaven to earth.
No one has to live in lack, torment, or oppression. He showed me how He was putting iron in my spine to walk through fire, in order to pull others out. Praising God in the face of adversity is the most powerful, beautiful thing on earth. You can be pitiful or powerful, but you can’t be both. We can choose to live a life of blessing on earth as it is in Heaven, and Thank You is His Password.