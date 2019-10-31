Solid Rock Church of God will be providing Thanksgiving Dinners to the people in Centerville.
Meals are available free of charge for pick-up or dine-in.
Delivery is limited to Oaklawn, Shamrock Heights, Golden Links, senior loft, fire station, jail and police station.
Pre-order your meal(s) by calling 641-856-8308 by Tuesday, Nov. 26. Please leave your first and last name, phone number, and the number of meals you will pick-up. Meals for pick-up will be available at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Seating for dine-in will begin at noon, no early seating so we can have pick-up orders completed and dining set-up.