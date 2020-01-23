Speaker coming to Seymour church

A special speaker will be coming to the Seymour Assembly of God.
Steve Friskup will speak during the morning service on Feb. 2 at 10:45 a.m.
Friskup has traveled all over the United States as a horse sale auctioneer. He started as a young man in Meeker, Oklahoma working at the family sale barn. In 1981, he married Robin and together they began a family, raising two daughters Kaci and Kelsy. In 1992, the family moved to Canyon, Texas where Steve became the cattle auctioneer and horse sale manager for Clovis Livestock Auction in Clovis, New Mexico.
On Dec. 3, 1995, Steve’s life changed forever. While driving home from a horse sale he had an encounter with God and surrendered his life to Jesus. From there, Steve grew his relationship with the Lord. He began sharing his testimony around the Canyon/Amarillo area. That led to starting church services on Sunday mornings at horse sales and ropings. He also led the area-wide Easter Service in Palo Duro Canyon for several years.
In 2002, Steve and his family were called to Muleshoe, Texas. There they became part of a Thursday night Bible study that eventually evolved into what is now Muleshoe Cowboy Fellowship. Steve, along with Robin, has been the pastor of MCF since 2005. Over the past 22 years, Steve and Robin have made it their mission to share the true word of God with everyone. Steve is very active in his community, serving on several boards, he has a true servant’s heart and is a very willing vessel.
Both Steve and Robin are very in tune with the Holy Spirit and wherever He says to go, they will follow. Steve has a true love and true hope for this country and a true boldness to go out and share the vision God has given him for the Body of Christ in America. Steve and Robin not only find support from members of their church, but also their family. Although they lead busy lives, they still find plenty of time to be with their three greatest blessings, grandsons, Rider Morris, Ransom Morris and Rhett Ratliff. For Steve and Robin the next generation is of the utmost importance, so with that God has given them a vision and a purpose and a mission.