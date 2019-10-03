A special worship service is planned for Sunday, featuring old time gospel music and testimonies.
The performance is by Grand Reunion (Mike Stockton, Sam Jackson, Jocue Brown and Gregg Johnston).
The special worship service will take place at 10:30 a.m on Oct. 6 at the Brushy Community Church on Highway S70, 7 miles north of Plano or 1 mile south of Bridgeview.
Next Friday the church will be hosting a gospel music jam. That event takes place from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Come early, from 1:45-2 p.m., to enjoy John Van Weelden playing the piano. Players, signers, toe tappers and hand clappers all welcome. Call 641-535-2104 or 641-203-6096 with questions.