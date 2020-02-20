The New Hope Counseling Center is in need of additional Biblical Counselors and Prayer Partners.
They will hold an eight-week Biblical counseling training class on Thursday evenings beginning March 5 from 6-9 p.m. There is a charge to cover the cost for the counselor/prayer partner handbook and starter kit items.
No counseling degree or experience needed.
The program is called “Turning the Battle.” Whether it is addiction, depression or any other emotional, relational or spiritual problem, beginning this counseling program will mark “the turning point” in the person’s battle.
Seating is limited. Call soon to reserve your spot by contacting Beth Withrow, NHCC Counseling Director, at 641-856-3326.