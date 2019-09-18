The New Hope Prayer Center, located at the Mystic Community Church, 410 N 1st St. in Mystic, will be having some special celebrations for the Lord’s Fall Feasts.
Our God is a celebrating God, and we should be a celebrating people: God loves festivals, that’s why He has given His people so many of them.
The Prayer Center will celebrate:
Feast of Trumpets, Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 10:30a.m.-Noon, open 8 a.m.-Noon
Day of Atonement, Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2:30-4 p.m., open Noon-4 p.m.
Feast of Tabernacles, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2:30-4 p.m., open Noon-4 p.m.
Feast of Trumpets actually begins at sundown on Sept. 29 and begins the 10 Days of Awe leading up to the Day of Atonement. It’s not only the Jewish New Year, celebrated by the blowing of trumpets from sunrise to sunset, it’s also a celebration of the joy of the Creation of God, the joy of receiving the Word of God, the coming of the Gospel of God through the Messiah, and also prophesies the last day Trumpet of God, which shall herald the return of our Messiah as King.
Day of Atonement falls on Oct. 9 and is a day of repentance, prayer, and fasting for the individual, and their nation. It is also a celebration of the Atonement made for us by the Lord Jesus Christ.
Feast of Tabernacles (actual dates are Oct. 13-20) is a seven-day festival of joy that is all about celebrating the glory of God, as He displayed when He dwelt with His people in the Tabernacle. For believers today, it’s also a feast of thanksgiving for delivering us from the land of bondage to the enemy and sin, and taking us into a land of promises, where we have the Lord’s protection and provision for all our needs. It takes place in the fall as a feast of thanksgiving for the agricultural harvest, which symbolizes the time of the great harvest of souls and Christ’s 1000 year reign on earth, when He will reign in all His glory.
Come celebrate the Lord with us. God’s yearly cycle of the festivals lays out the entire Plan of Redemption, and is designed to be a journey into the manifest presence of God. It takes you from wherever you are, from whatever kind of sin or mess you’re in, step by step until you are dwelling in His Glory. It’s really like taking a walk through the Tabernacle. You start in the outer court and you end up in the Holy of Holies. The Prayer Center is open every Wednesday for all to come and go as they want, during Oct-April from Noon-4 p.m. and during May-Sept from 8 a.m.-Noon.