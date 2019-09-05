School is back in full swing with moms, dads, grandparents and friends are now in a new mode; making sure all their love ones get to where they need to be; from football, music, dance, archery, play practice, … and maybe even church on time. So, it’s full force forward to get everyone where they need to be. I was wondering if you are ready for the new challenge again this year of getting everyone where they need to be on time.
I understand all of these priorities are important and spending time with your children is very important, but it seems to me, America is now at the point where we place many things before God making Him our afterthought or none at all. That’s frightening me and I pray you feel the same way. I have been told many times that God understands why they don’t have time for Him during this time of year and He realizes they are not attending church regularly since they are so busy (I am glad pastors don’t feel that way).
That concerns me for our walk is our talk and there are so many people are looking for The Answer. As we put other priorities before Christ what are we teaching friends, family, our children and others around us since church and God is not as important as baseball or the horse shows.
Before I was a true Christian I remember a couple who would bring their horses to church and show up late at the horse arena. Mike and Linda knew the value of witnessing to other and they taught me God and church comes first then secondary things fit in where they could. WOW! Today, 20 years later I remember that, so their witness touch my life and it lives on through me.
Scripture clearly states that where our hearts are, that is where our priorities are as well.
• Deuteronomy 6:4 says, “We worship Jesus because He is first — above all rule and authority — and He alone is worthy of the No. 1 position in our lives.”
• Proverbs 3:6 says, “In everything you do, put God first, and he will direct you and crown your efforts with success.”
• Matthew 6:21 says, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
My question to you is where is your heart?
So, is all your energy placed on short term gratification like sports, dance, archery, play practice and … or long term fulfillment like church and God. It is all up to you!
So, is God’s house important to you or is place to go when everything else is done.