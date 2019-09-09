New Hopes' 10th annual Rummage Mania is coming up soon, and items will be getting collected soon.
It’s time once again to start sorting out those closets, garages, attics, and basements. They’re happy to receive anything you have. They ask only that items not be broken and any clothing given be neat and clean. Help to move large items will be available only if needed, on Monday, Sept 16. by appointment so call ahead 641-856-3326.
Drop-offs at First Baptist Church will be open from Monday, Sept. 16-Wenesday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., enter through the west doors.
The annual event is held in the gym at First Baptist Church, 603 W. State St., in Centerville. The doors open on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 2-6 p.m., then again on Friday, Sept. 20 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m.-Noon. There will be a silent auction for collectibles and higher value items, and fresh baked goods will also be available (baked goods are priced). A special silent auction item this year is a donated 1990 Chrysler Lebaron red convertible with only 57,000 miles on it.
New items will be set out each day of the rummage sale. Because this event is intended to help and bless people, New Hope asks that you be respectful of those who truly are in need when you come to shop. Please no gathering of items for re-sale. No early shoppers. They do reserve the right to limit the amount taken by each person so that everyone may have the same chance to benefit. Children must be accompanied by an adult.