There’s a well-known story of a short man and a famous orator of the day. The speaker was moving down the street amidst a great crowd. The short man realized that there was no way he’d be able to see the famous man when he got abreast, so he climbed a nearby tree so he could see.
The short man was shocked that the speaker stopped beneath the tree and called him to come down. Saying, "Hi, come down here. I’m going to your house today!"
So the man climbed down as gracefully as short can do long stretches, and took the popular star home with him. The short man was overcome with joy and gratitude, and offered half of his possessions, not to his star-studded guest, but to eradicate poverty in the neighborhood.
Then Jesus said to him, “Today, salvation has come to this house, because he too is a son of Abraham. For I, the Son of Man, came to seek out and to save the lost.” (And Jesus wasn’t talking about those in poverty!)
Zacchaeus: stories, songs, pictures galore! Everyone knows who Zacchaeus is: Tax collector, rich, short, and shunned as a sinner.
Still the gospel writer Luke wrote about him because he thought we should know his motivations:
1) Zacchaeus was willing to put pride aside; he longed to see Jesus;
2) Though very short, Zacchaeus made a supreme effort to know him;
3) Zacchaeus was obedient to Jesus’ command, sacrificing to move beyond his current status to achieve new purpose in his life and spread the gospel;
4) Zacchaeus was ready to go the whole distance—Zacchaeus said, ‘If I have defrauded anyone of anything…I will repay four times as much.’ Zacchaeus wasn’t confessing, just remaining open to hear Jesus telling him where he could do better.
5) Sometimes we can be blind to our own faults. Zacchaeus’ story teaches us humility. We too, are short in many ways. Like Zacchaeus we need to remain open to new understanding of our own behavior. Zacchaeus didn’t complain about circumstances or condemn others for his lack of popularity in the neighborhood.
Prayer: God, make us worthy of your call to us—that we may come out of our tree of self-satisfaction and see the need to ‘climb higher’ and rediscover our faith. AMEN