It has almost been a year since arriving in Centerville, to become pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centerville as well as St. Patrick’s Church in Melrose. The Missionaries of the Precious Blood founded in Rome in 1815 have been serving this area of Iowa since 1938. In a spirit of joy, we, the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, strive to serve all people—especially the poor—with care and compassion, hope and hospitality. As a member of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, it has been my privilege to continue this ministry.
In accepting this position and pastoring two churches, I knew I would have my work cut out for me. It has been a challenge to balance the schedule of serving the needs of two locations. As Lent began and we started planning for Easter, my biggest concern was figuring out how to juggle services during Holy Week and make sure I was in the right place at the right time. Not even on my radar was the thought of how to livestream or celebrate Holy Week and Easter with an empty church. This entire Easter season has been learning again what it means to be church.
I did share on Easter Sunday that when we are able to gather again in the church, we will celebrate Easter. No matter what the calendar says, we will celebrate. Easter is a time of renewal and coming forth from the tomb. We celebrate Jesus’ triumph over death and rising to new life. We will need a way to remember those we have lost and the struggles each of us have faced but we will also need a way to celebrate and regather as a people of faith. A way to reclaim what it means to be church and get things rolling once again.
Last week I traveled home to my previous parish in Liberty, MO, to celebrate Mass for the 8th Grade Retreat. I joined with the pastor, Fr. Mike, as well as the liturgist, reader and camera man. We were the only ones in the new church that seats 1,200 people. The last time I was in that church was for the dedication in October. Prior to the dedication, the 8th grade boys carried the cross from the old worship space to the new daily chapel. I recalled that great day as I spoke about “Heart of Memories” and “Cross of Challenges.” How little did we know that back in October those 8th graders would be carrying that cross and leading us all these months. We congratulated the 8th graders for their many accomplishments and will look forward to a possible June graduation. How real carrying that cross has become in our lives.
We still look forward to the day to celebrate Easter and renew our faith as a parish family when we once again gather in the church. Until then, may we meet often in prayer.