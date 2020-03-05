Know this my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; ... James 1:19
If one gives an answer before he hears, it is his folly and shame. Proverbs 18:13
Have you noticed how few people are able to listen intently to what is being said? Whether a casual conversation, a parent’s direction, a boss’s instruction, a TV news person (in)accurately reporting a conversation or event, a teacher in the classroom, or a sermon or reading God’s Word. It is so easy to become distracted. Our attention span is sometimes no longer than a child’s. I’ve found myself reading my morning Scriptures and planning my schedule for the day at the same time then wondering what I just read. Multitasking does not help listening skills.
A couple years ago several of us chose a word as a reminder of a quality we wanted to grow in our relationship with God. I suggested we write that word on a small card and place it where we would see it often. Some of us put it in several places as reminders. The first Sunday of January I asked our congregation to adopt another word, this time the same word for all of us, “LISTEN.” I’m convinced most of us can use improvement honing this skill.
‘Rushed listening’ often promotes misunderstanding. You know how much hurt and confusion that can cause. It is also true when we don’t “listen” as we read or hear God’s Word. Understanding what He is trying to teach us takes more than lifting a phrase out of the Bible that gets our attention. Looking at it in context of time, place, people and circumstances empathetically can make a huge difference in our understanding. The same goes for listening to others.
Let me share two of several disciplines practiced in effective listening. One: Take time to eliminate distractions and focus full attention on what you are reading or who you are listening to. Number two: focus on understanding not on your response.
Listening is a skill. Really listening can solve a lot of problems. Listening to God’s Word and His Spirit to help our understanding is crucial in our Spiritual growth.
Happy ‘listening.’